Corinne E. Tobin, MD Joins New York Breast Imaging
New York Breast Imaging is pleased to announce the addition of Chief of Breast Imaging Corinne E. Tobin, MD, one of the most renowned and the first fellowship-trained breast imagers on Long Island.
Lake Success, NY, November 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Breast Imaging is pleased to announce the addition of Chief of Breast Imaging Corinne E. Tobin, MD, one of the most renowned and the first fellowship-trained breast imagers on Long Island. She will now be practicing at 1 Delaware Drive, New Hyde Park, NY 11042.
Dr. Tobin has over 25 years of expertise in all aspects of breast imaging: interpretation of 3D mammography, breast ultrasound, and breast MRI. She is also highly skilled in all breast interventional procedures: stereotactic, ultrasound, MRI-guided breast biopsy, ultrasound-guided aspiration, breast Saviscout localization, and breast needle localization. Additionally, she is a staunch advocate for women’s healthcare.
“I am excited to bring my expertise to NY Breast Imaging, with its outstanding reputation in the community and its commitment to medical excellence,” Dr. Tobin said. “I am confident I can provide the highest level of breast imaging care to women on Long Island.”
Dr. Tobin graduated from Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and New York Medical College with a Doctor of Medicine. She then completed a Diagnostic Radiology residency at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center. She obtained fellowship training in women’s imaging at the Western Pennsylvania Hospital in Pittsburgh, under the directorship of Dr. Ellen Mendelson, a leader in breast imaging.
After completing her fellowship, Dr. Tobin became the first female senior shareholder and Director of Breast Imaging at NRAD, one of the largest and most successful breast imaging practices on the east coast. For the past six years, she has been on the staff at NYU, acting as both a Clinical Associate Professor of Radiology and Section Head for the NYU Long Island Division of Breast Imaging.
Dr. Tobin has published and lectured numerous times on breast imaging, breast intervention, and the evaluation of post-surgical breasts. She is a member of the American College of Radiology, the Society of Breast Imaging, the New York Metropolitan Breast Cancer Group, and the Radiological Society of North America.
About New York Breast Imaging
NY Breast Imaging is committed to providing patients with the most comprehensive breast care possible using the latest medical advancements. Our imaging center is staffed by board-certified radiologists with decades of experience who are committed to ensuring your breast health.
