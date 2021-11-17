Bestway Products Company’s Spyral Saw Blades Deliver Tight, Intricate & Versatile Cuts for Wide-Ranging Foam, Wood & Metal Applications
360° Cutting Tooth Design & Ability to Cut Shapes from Virtually Any Direction Are Ideal for Many Building, Machining, Crafting & Fabrication Activities
Gardena, CA, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Bestway Products Company offers a full line of Spyral saw blades that enable the tight, intricate cuts that are virtually impossible with conventional flat saw blades. Designed with a single continuous cutting tooth that spirals 360° around the length of a hardened steel wire, the Spyral saw blades cut materials ranging from metals, plastics and ceramics to rubber, graphite and wood to make them ideal for many building, machining, crafting and fabrication applications.
“Conventional toothed saw blades are typically flat, cut in a forward direction and need to be positioned so the teeth face the material at the right angle,” says Stuart Gordon, the company’s owner & president. “Our Spyral saw blades cut in all directions, even sideways and backwards. They will cut in the direction of the feed pressure, which can make a significant difference when cutting without rigid fixturing. While other wire blades are limited to cutting only certain types of foam or require machinery that can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, our Spyral saw blades can cut a greater assortment of materials including foams as well as wood and many metals without requiring costly specialized CNC machinery.
“As a result, the Spyral saw blades are a real problem solver since they can do the extremely intricate work that would be far more difficult or expensive with other products. In comparison to conventional saw blades that need to be rotated to prevent breakage, our Spyral blades also cut sharper angles, curves, notches and contours without being rotated in the saw. To the best of our knowledge, there isn’t an identical product in the market.”
Custom designed and built in-house, the company’s Spyral blades can be cut to specific lengths to meet the individual needs of customers. For example, manufacturers have used these products to manufacture, create or shape everything from welding torch tip cleaners and broken key extractors to ceramic greenware tools, decorative bow machine needles and the foam bottoms of floral arrangements. The Spyral saw blade product line is also ideal for servicing the intricate cutting needs of numerous industries:
Foam Fabrication: Cut notches, grooves or contours in foam materials. Much faster than hotwire in thermoplastics. Can be used with portable or fixed reciprocating saws as well as bandsaws
Trim large molded surfaces
--Rough out shapes for sculpting or machining
--Cut coated foam and bonded foam structures
Packaging: Cut custom shapes in packaging material. Used for custom instrument cases and prototyping
Insulation: Cuts insulation material including fiberglass, rock wool, cellulose, polyiso, phenolic and cement foam with or without facings
Aerospace: Friction cut contours and trimming formed Titanium sheet. Cut contours in composite materials, core materials, and structures
Tools and Machine components: The Spyral blade’s unique configuration also makes it perfect for wide-ranging component applications:
--Welding torch tip cleaners
--Needles for ribbon bow machines
--Locksmith tools for extracting broken keys
--Round files for slotting pipe stems
--Wax sawblades for lost wax casting
--Ceramic sculptor’s tools for shaping greenware
--Hand sawblades used in a variety of repair and maintenance operations
--Loose sling saws for separating paper rolls in manufacturing
--Clearing snags in extrusion lines
For more information on Bestway Products Company’s complete line of Spyral saw blades please visit www.bestwayproductscompany.com or https://spyralsaw.com/ or call 310-329-0600.
About Bestway Products Company
Founded in 1986, the Bestway Products Company has a history of manufacturing and selling Spyral saw blades that dates back to 1948 as a division of Tyler Manufacturing. During this time, the usage of these versatile cutting tools has grown steadily throughout the marketplace. For more than 30 years, the aerospace industry has used a variety of Spyral blades for trimming formed titanium and stainless-steel sheet at high blade speeds, while more than 100,000 Bestway survival saws have been purchased for use by the U.S Military. Industrial customers have even met their specialized cutting needs with Spyral saw blades in applications ranging from the cutting of 50” slabs of foam to the milling of aluminum components.
