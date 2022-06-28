Study Finds That to Fully Understand Potential Cloud Performance Requires Looking at More Than SPECrate 2017 Integer Scores
When Principled Technologies ran various workloads on two Azure instances, the performance differences between the instances varied considerably depending on the workload and did not match the difference between SPECrate 2017 Integer scores.
Durham, NC, June 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As companies shift business-critical workloads to the cloud, they seek ways to evaluate the performance they can expect from various instances. While SPECrate 2017 Integer, or SPECint, is a valuable tool for measuring general system performance, a new study found that using more specific benchmarks instead of or in addition to SPECint can give cloud customers results that more realistically reflect the performance they would experience on each of their workloads.
Principled Technologies ran nine performance tests, using both general performance benchmarks and applications measuring everything from database performance to high-performance computing workloads.
The report states, “Using the SPECrate 2017 Integer benchmark, an Azure Ddsv5-series VM featuring 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable 8370C processors outperformed an Azure Dadsv5-series VM with 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 7763v processors by 8 percent. But when we used several other workloads to compare the two series, performance deltas ranged from 4 percent all the way to 360 percent (4.6 times) more performance, with many results falling around a 50 percent increase for Ddsv5 VMs.”
To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/odi9nGQ.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
