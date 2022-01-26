Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS Was a Simple-to-Deploy Solution for Accessing Fully Featured Windows Apps from Chrome OS Devices, in Principled Technologies Testing
Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS also contained user-friendly features and enabled Windows use of certain USB accessories
Durham, NC, January 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies (PT) used the following four Chrome OS devices to test the deployment experience and capabilities of Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS:
• Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Gen 1 Chromebook
• Google Pixelbook
• HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook Enterprise
• CTL Chromebox CBx2
The PT testing had four parts: deployment, Windows app functionality, feature testing, and accessory testing. PT found the following:
• Integration with the Google Admin console made deployment simple.
• Each of the Windows apps PT tested was fully featured and worked as expected.
• Parallels Desktop provided user-friendly features that “could help users maintain their productivity even when switching between Chrome OS and Windows.”
• The Windows desktop had full access to each device’s built-in camera and microphone, as well as external devices such as printers, hard drives, and USB flash drives.
Additionally, PT investigated the pricing structure for Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS and found that there were three main costs associated with the app, some of which businesses may already be undertaking.
To learn more about the PT testing on Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS, read the full report at https://facts.pt/3gc5jco.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
