Nova USA Wood Products Introduces New Line of ExoDek® QuickClips®
New Hidden Deck Fasteners Expand & Contract to Accommodate Natural Swelling & Shrinking of Wood Decking; Perfect for Hardwoods like Ipe, Batu, Cumaru & Mahogany.
Portland, OR, December 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories, has introduced a new line of ExoDek® QuickClip® hidden fasteners that expand and contract with the natural swelling and shrinkage of hardwood and softwood decking products as well as PVC and composite deck boards.
The ExoDek Quickclips were specifically designed for Nova’s line of premium hardwood decking products like Ipe, Batu, Cumaru & Mahogany. Exceptionally easy to install, the new hidden fastener system was developed after years of scientific testing to specifically ensure that deck boards remain securely fastened through all four seasons and greatly reduce the possibility of inadequate or uneven spacing and loose, buckled and/or damaged boards.
“Natural hardwood decking is likely to expand and contract in the width of the boards as a result of seasonal humidity changes, while composite and PVC deck boards are prone to shift when temperatures repeatedly go up and down,” says Steve Getsiv, president and CEO of Nova Products Inc.
“Our new ExoDek QuickClips respond naturally to this swelling and shrinkage. When the wood dries out, or the composite boards cool down, the hidden fastener system’s resilient design automatically moves the boards back into place, spaced perfectly, and securely fastened to the joist below. We’re unaware of any other products in the marketplace that work as well to control the natural movement of deck boards.”
Designed with glass fiber reinforced Nylon (Polyamide 6/6), the new ExoDek QuickClip hidden deck fastener system is perfect for ensuring the long-term structural integrity of high-end decking projects. With the ability to secure up to four to five rows of decking at a time and fit easily into grooved deck boards, the clips can also reduce installation times when compared to similar systems.
Nova USA Wood Products’ ExoDek® QuickClip® hidden fastener system will be available in early 2022. For more information, please visit www.novausawood.com call 503-419-6407.
About Nova USA Wood Products
Launched in 2005, Nova is dedicated to the supply of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories available at the most competitive prices in today’s marketplace. This includes the company’s Real Wood Solutions like its proprietary line of ExoShield Wood Stain, ExoDek® QuickClip® hidden fasteners, ExoClad® QuickClip™ Rainscreen Siding Clips and premium tropical hardwood decking and siding products.
Contact
