Meyer & Sons Builders, Inc. Opens New Office in West Dennis
Cape Cod, MA, December 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Meyer & Sons is proud to announce their new location at 852 Main Street in West Dennis. After extensive renovation of the 1,600 square foot building that has stood at that location since the early 50’s, the building houses the new Meyer & Sons office and a 600 sq. ft. cooperative workspace on the main floor with a 1 bedroom apartment on the top floor. The building will be fully solar powered with electric car charging stations expected to be added in 2022.
“The building was in bad shape when we found it, but we knew we wanted to keep the facade to preserve the history of the building,” says Trevor Meyer, owner. “We’ve updated everything else though—a labor of love that we are incredibly proud of.”
The Meyer & Sons team performed the much of the work to renovate the building with thanks to MCE Dirtworks, Robert Childs, Walter's Exterior Remodeling, New England Painting, Frank McEneaney Painting, Richard Farrenkopf III Plumbing & Heating, Charles Kenyon Electric, Justin Vuono (sign maker), Billy Bohane, T & K Gutters, Gannon Fire Sprinkler, ACK Alarms, Dennis Water Department, Silver Cloud Towing, Speakman Excavation, Clifford Excavation, Darren Meyer and Donald Meyer for design work. Materials were provided by Shepley Wood Products, Anderson Windows, Stonewood Products, Bellew Tile and Marble, and Harvey Building Products.
Cooperative work space
The new Meyer & Sons building will provide shared workspace to local building professionals who need a professional meeting location. “There are a lot of small business owners that lack an office; we hope that our cooperative space, aptly named Contractor Corner, will help young companies grow and be successful,” Meyer says. Contractor Corner consists of a 19x20’ open workspace complete with WiFi, printers, meeting table and 2 additional private offices.
Who is Meyer and Sons?
Established in 1972 as a design firm, Meyer & Sons has grown to provide an array of services focused on home construction, property management and home buying and sale. Services include:
Real Estate: Licensed realtors offer guidance through the purchasing process and provide reliable insight on the condition and potential of a home before the final sale.
Design: For decades, Meyer & Sons has been transforming clients’ visions into creative and practical realities, combining time-tested design practices with state-of-the-art technologies.
Building: Meyer & Sons’ expertise in the building arena include waterfront construction, on-site management, cost control, and scheduling every detail of the project.
Solar: Meyer & Sons provides comprehensive consultation on the process of solar installation, utility interconnection and SMART incentives application, price point, potential savings and timeline.
Property Management: With 5 decades in the building industry, Meyer & Sons is a trusted resource for homeowners while away.
Title V septic design: Meyer & Sons offers design, engineering and manages the town approval process.
Meyer & Sons would like to thank the town of Dennis for their support throughout the permitting process and First Citizens Federal Credit Union for their assistance and confidence in this new phase of business.
Trevor Meyer
508-362-2922
meyerandsons.com
jvuono@meyerandsons.com
