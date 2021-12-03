Security Center USA & Intuition Ale Works Announce a Partnership
Jacksonville, FL, December 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Security Center USA, the leader in video surveillance solutions, is proud to announce the choice of Security Center USA by Intuition Ale Works.
"Intuition is thrilled to have our new high definition Security Center USA surveillance system in place. We feel it will help support our staff, guests, and nearby community. Our installer, Peter Z, was extremely helpful and professional throughout the process. We look forward to working with Security Center USA for years to come." - Lindsay Hawkins, General Manager, Intuition Ale Works
"We are honored to protect yet another home grown business! Joining the likes of K9 for Warriors, HTRG D/B/A Bono’s Barbeque and Willey Jewels, The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, The Loop Pizza Grill’s, Mobo Marine and thousands more. We Love securing North Florida’s business community! Our high definition video surveillance system secures, protects and provides risk management for our client’s & their neighboring community. Thanks to Intuition Ale Works!” - Paul Norse, VP & General Manager Security Center, USA
Intuition Ale Works is a Jacksonville, Florida-based craft brewery established in 2010 by owner and brewer Ben Davis. Specializing in small-batch handcrafted ales, Intuition’s mission is to create quality, flavorful and creative beers in a wide range of styles. In February 2012, Intuition Ale Works became the first craft brewery in the state of Florida to can its beers and currently packages five brands: the flagship People’s Pale Ale, Jon Boat Coast Ale, I-10 IPA, King Street Stout and Easy on the Eyes. These core brands are distributed throughout the state of Florida by Champion Brands (Jacksonville/Northeast Florida) Burkhart Sales & Service (Gainesville and surrounding areas), Tri-Eagle Sales (Tallahassee), J.J. Taylor (Tampa/Central Florida) and Florida Distributing Co. (Orlando). In September 2016, Intuition completed a large expansion project and is enjoying its new, state of the art brewing facility and taproom in downtown Jacksonville.
Security Center USA is the premier provider of home security in Jacksonville, FL and other major metropolitan areas. Having been in business for almost two decades, we pride ourselves on being the absolute pinnacle in home security, small business surveillance and overall property camera security. We believe we are the highest quality home security provider in Jacksonville and the surrounding areas. We truly believe and stand by the mindset that your property is our property and we feel personally obliged to prepare your home or business to withstand any attempt at theft, trespassing, breaking & entering and many other crimes. Your house is our house. Your business is our business. Security Center USA was founded by Malcolm Norse, a resident of Jacksonville who was able to identify a blip in the standard process of providing home security. He found that the quality and responsiveness of the systems were slow to respond and not diligent enough for his liking. He found that the product needed to be faster, more responsive and better suited for both residential properties as well as small businesses.
