Insurance Discounts Available for Qualified Organizations
Leesburg, VA, December 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Organizations can qualify for an insurance discount by utilizing the WBAT platform for their safety management system (SMS) needs. In addition, insurance providers may help supplement ASAP facilitation services for eligible operators. WBAT Safety Specialists are available to show organizations how they can qualify for an insurance discount or to discuss how to implement an SMS or ASAP program.
As the sole FAA-supported SMS program available on the market, WBAT Safety uses its long-standing relationship with the FAA to ensure its WBAT platform is fully compliant with Part 5 guidance. In doing so, the WBAT platform supports all aspects of an effective SMS.
When evaluating risk, aviation insurers view SMS programs as a vital component for aviation operations, according to John Brogan, President and CEO of United States Aircraft Insurance Group (USAIG), at the recent Corporate Jet Investor Miami 2021. “The insurance industry is behind it and believes in it,” he said.
Insurance companies know that SMS programs are "moving the needle on safety. They've done it on the airline side and the airlines have reaped the benefits... with the reduced accident rate and reduced overall insurance,” said Brogan.
Aviation underwriters notice when a company has a successful SMS. “The underwriters want to visit. They want to look under the hood and feel the SMS,” said Brogan. “They want to feel that it's part of your culture and that it's active,” he said. “That will be an ingredient in the soup for underwriters pricing the risk.”
To learn how your organization can qualify for an insurance discount or to discuss how to implement an SMS or ASAP program, contact a WBAT Safety Specialist at info@wbatsafety.com. Visit www.wbatsafety.com for more information.
Kamron Githens
856-282-2669 x107
https://www.wbatsafety.com
