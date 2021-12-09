Activate Brain & Body Begins Pre-Sale, Previews Its Innovative Biophilic Interior Designed to Enhance Brain Health

Activate Brain & Body Holdings begins pre-sale for the first-of-its-kind brain health center opening in January. The company’s unique biophilic design style — a strong connection to nature — will help members build better brain and body health and support the company’s efforts to re-invent fitness as upstream preventive healthcare.