Dr. Stephen Petteruti of Intellectual Medicine Donates 100% of "No Show" Fees from 2021 to Adoption RI for Christmas Gifts
Dr. Stephen Petteruti of Intellectual Medicine donates $3,000 to Adoption RI to raise awareness this holiday season.
Warwick, RI, December 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Stephen Petteruti of Intellectual Medicine in Warwick, RI matches "No Show" fees collected by his office, and donates the total to charity. This year, his staff nominated Adoption RI as the recipient.
The fees collected during 2021 will be used to bring holiday cheer to children who have been temporarily removed from their homes or are awaiting adoption. This holiday season, Dr. Petteruti is making a cash donation to Adoption RI for $3,000, and providing holiday Christmas gifts for children in foster care.
The holiday gifts and donation will be presented on Monday, December 20th. Adoption RI works with children and teens that are impacted by foster care and adoption. The holidays can be a particularly difficult time for them. When the community comes together to give them something to smile about, it is truly heartwarming.
Dr. Stephen Petteruti is a second-generation physician practicing anti-aging, functional primary care. He is a graduate of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, and completed his residency in the Army at Fort Benning. He is author of the book, "Vitamized Health" and is a cofounder of DRIPBaR infusion centers.
