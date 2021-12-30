Dubai-Based Flowershop.ae Launches Bitcoin Payments
Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have swept the world by storm, leading to rapidly growing enterprise adoption while creating a new economy around e-Commerce payments.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- What began as an underground experiment conducted by a small group of programmers has developed into a colossal ecosystem. Bitcoin's market value of $887 billion dollars is far greater than the combined market capitalizations of major conglomerates around the world. Following the trend, the flower delivery Dubai store Flowershop.ae is adapting to market changes, announcing that it has begun accepting cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. The online shop has joined the likes of 40,000 companies that are presently accepting cryptocurrency transactions in the US alone.
Today's customers expect businesses to honor digital currencies, with 58% of consumers indicating that they would choose a retailer based in part on their ability to offer a diverse range of digital payment options. Flowershop.ae has subsequently chosen to assist clients in meeting this increased demand and accommodate the complex requirements of future payments. With this latest update, Flowershop.ae's customers are offered the convenience of instant payments using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.
The new website rollout will allow customers access to over 70 digital assets, while the advanced encryption technology will help secure the business from fraud or loss. Moreover, users are now able to engage in digital currency payments with low transaction fees. With a plethora of cryptocurrencies, the popular online flowers retailer will be able to tap into the crypto-sphere, broaden its customer base, and collect international payments from customers across the world - all with the click of a button.
"Enterprises adopting crypto payments have seen a boost in sales and brand exposure. Few in the business world have recognized this hot spot," mentioned Bill Khan, Flowershop.ae’s CEO. “Digital payments open doors that were previously inaccessible to SME’s (like us),” he added.
Following the 4-year halvening cycle of Bitcoin, speculators believe that the cryptocurrency market is currently in a bull cycle. Long-term investors who have accumulated profits in digital wallets are able to seamlessly buy merchandise with their portfolio. According to CoinMarketCap, the price of bitcoin at the time of writing is $46,750. Accordingly, a dozen roses can be purchased for as low as 0.001 Bitcoin (BTC) or 0.015 Ethereum (ETH).
Today's customers expect businesses to honor digital currencies, with 58% of consumers indicating that they would choose a retailer based in part on their ability to offer a diverse range of digital payment options. Flowershop.ae has subsequently chosen to assist clients in meeting this increased demand and accommodate the complex requirements of future payments. With this latest update, Flowershop.ae's customers are offered the convenience of instant payments using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.
The new website rollout will allow customers access to over 70 digital assets, while the advanced encryption technology will help secure the business from fraud or loss. Moreover, users are now able to engage in digital currency payments with low transaction fees. With a plethora of cryptocurrencies, the popular online flowers retailer will be able to tap into the crypto-sphere, broaden its customer base, and collect international payments from customers across the world - all with the click of a button.
"Enterprises adopting crypto payments have seen a boost in sales and brand exposure. Few in the business world have recognized this hot spot," mentioned Bill Khan, Flowershop.ae’s CEO. “Digital payments open doors that were previously inaccessible to SME’s (like us),” he added.
Following the 4-year halvening cycle of Bitcoin, speculators believe that the cryptocurrency market is currently in a bull cycle. Long-term investors who have accumulated profits in digital wallets are able to seamlessly buy merchandise with their portfolio. According to CoinMarketCap, the price of bitcoin at the time of writing is $46,750. Accordingly, a dozen roses can be purchased for as low as 0.001 Bitcoin (BTC) or 0.015 Ethereum (ETH).
Contact
Flowershop.aeContact
Emilia Meyer-Schmidt
+971-4-252-6555
https://www.theflowershop.ae/
Media Liaison
Emilia Meyer-Schmidt
+971-4-252-6555
https://www.theflowershop.ae/
Media Liaison
Categories