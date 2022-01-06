Hip Hop Icon, Chubb Rock Launches the Weekend Warriors as an Innovative Option for the Classics

The launch of Chubb Rock's "Weekend Warriors" is a new program offering that gives stations access to 22 hours of throwbacks and classic hip hop mixes weekly. Cumulus Atlanta’s WWWQ-HD3, known as OG 97.9, kicks off the innovative program as the flagship station. Each week, Chubb and his roster of DJs and personalities will curate multiple show segments complete with classic hip hop and dancehall music.