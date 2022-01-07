LifeTein Awarded the Fastest Peptide Synthesis Service in 2021

LifeTein was awarded the fastest peptide synthesis service in 2021 by New world Report, thanks to their speedy custom protein, antibody, and chemical services for biotech, pharma, academia, government customers, and diagnostics. Their services reach across the entire United States and more than 30 other nations. LifeTein provides the fastest turnaround time and most reliable quality in the industry, using their proprietary microwave-assisted heating technology for peptide synthesis.