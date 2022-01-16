Cape Cod Welcomes Contractor Corner, Providing Home and Property Owners with Much Needed Sub Contractor Resources
Dennis, MA, January 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Contractor Corner, located adjacent to Meyer and Sons Builders, Inc. at 852 Main Street in West Dennis is a membership based network of curated businesses that aims to help Cape Cod homeowners connect with reputable contractors for any and all facets of construction and precon services. Contractor services are organized under 8 main categories:
- Design, Management & Consultation (surveying, project mgmt, property watch, etc.)
- Sitework and Supply (excavation, septic, demo, framing, etc.)
- Hardscaping, Concrete and Masonry
- Landscape, Yard and Lawn Services
- Interior (finish carpentry, cabinets, tile, etc.)
- Exterior (siding, roofing, solar, etc.)
- Plumbing, Electrical HVAC
- Specialty and Professional Services (such as cleaning services, lending and even signage)
“We know that many homeowners on the Cape struggle with finding contractors that will show up to a meeting or follow through with estimates. Contractor Corner’s primary goal is to help minimize the frustration of finding the right contractor to get the job done efficiently,” said Trevor Meyer, founder.
Benefit for Cape Cod Homeowners
It can be difficult to know where to start when taking on home repairs and improvements. Contractor Corner members are obligated to respond promptly to customer inquiries, provide estimates in a timely manner and deliver quality work with friendly customer service. Contractors and vendors that are accepted into the network are vetted and required to sign a Statement of Understanding that they must adhere to in order to maintain membership. For more information, call 508-362-2922.
Benefit for Cape Cod contractors and businesses
Beyond the benefits to homeowners, Contractor Corner provides professional benefits for the contractors in their network such an open workspace complete with wifi, printers, meeting table and adjoining private offices for member businesses and entrepreneurs who need a professional meeting location. Additionally, members receive exclusive access to customer leads for work in their specific service category.
Contractor Corner is currently accepting applications for membership, limited space available. To obtain a list of available categories and/or request new categories to be added to the list, call 508-362-2922.
Trevor Meyer
508-362-2922
meyerandsons.com
jvuono@meyerandsons.com
