Baker Pool, a Local Fenton, MO. Hot Tub Dealer Shares Benefits of Hot Water Hydrotherapy
Fenton, MO, January 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Baker Pool & Spa, a local hot tub store and dealer serving Fenton, Arnold, and Kirkwood, MO., areas shares 3 Benefits of Hot Water Hydrotherapy at Home.
“Health and wellness is a top priority for nearly everyone today. But people looking to make lasting improvements to body and mind should consider regular hot tub soaking,” said John McCormick of Baker Pool & Spa. With elevated heat, massaging jets, and buoyancy, a spa at home delivers.
Here are the top 3 benefits of hot tub hydrotherapy at home.
Promote Deep, Restful Sleep - Millions of people struggle to sleep at night. Tossing, turning, and waking throughout the night make it tough to recharge. Soaking in hot, massaging water before bed is a fast, practical way to calm the mind and prepare the body for sleep. Hydrotherapy in the spa involves powerful massage, with jets pushing streams of water up and down and across the neck, back, and legs. Relaxation is immediate, making it easy to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.
Build Body-Mind Balance - The body-mind connection is real, and regular hydrotherapy ensures the physical and mental side of you stays balanced. A quick soak triggers the release of endorphins, increasing positivity and promoting happiness. At the same time, water’s natural buoyancy relieves pressure from overworked muscles and joints. Regular hydrotherapy can reduce stress, decrease pain and promote total relaxation - the key to a healthy state of mind.
All-Natural Pain Relief - Relaxing in warm, massaging water is a quick way to relieve aches and pains - whether from a chronic condition or just everyday use. Heat and massage work together to penetrate deep under the skin targeting pain where it generates. A safe, convenient way to get long-lasting relief, hot tub hydrotherapy is a natural strategy, has no side effects, and will never leave you groggy.
About Us
Baker Pool & Spa is the exclusive dealer of the best portable hot tubs on the market. We proudly provide the St. Louis area with quality hot tubs from Hot Spring! With many of the industry’s favorite models available, we’re sure to have just the right model to fit your lifestyle, backyard, and budget. Additionally, we offer certified pre-owned hot tubs and portable spas. We’re continually getting new trades, so be sure to check our website to see the latest models available at unbeatable prices.
Located conveniently in Chesterfield, we provide swimming pool and hot tub remedies to a variety of St. Louis surrounding cities, including St. Louis, St. Peters, O’Fallon, Wentzville, Fenton, Union, Pacific, Washington, and many more.
About Us
Baker Pool & Spa is the exclusive dealer of the best portable hot tubs on the market. We proudly provide the St. Louis area with quality hot tubs from Hot Spring! With many of the industry’s favorite models available, we’re sure to have just the right model to fit your lifestyle, backyard, and budget. Additionally, we offer certified pre-owned hot tubs and portable spas. We’re continually getting new trades, so be sure to check our website to see the latest models available at unbeatable prices.
Located conveniently in Chesterfield, we provide swimming pool and hot tub remedies to a variety of St. Louis surrounding cities, including St. Louis, St. Peters, O’Fallon, Wentzville, Fenton, Union, Pacific, Washington, and many more.
