Super Producer D. Bottz Announced Today the Inaugural "The Cookout" Album is to be Released Friday, Jan. 28
Distributed via Tribute Music.
Houston, TX, January 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Although the pandemic has been the worst event to hit internationally in decades, it is crazy how such a devastatingly traumatic phenomenon has spun off many reimagined opportunities. “The Cookout,” created by multi-award nominee artist, billboard charting mega-producer, drummer, keyboardist, visionary, social media influencer, and podcaster Davion Bottz (better known as D. Bottz), is one of those events, and the inaugural album will surely break the internet.
In 2021, D. Bottz developed an innovative platform designed especially for creatives and “up-in-coming artists.” “‘The Cookout’ was birthed from being on Clubhouse,” Bottz says. “Often questioned about my process, I took it right to the artists and musicians. I let them observe firsthand the process of creating (and dropping) a song from on-site award-winning writers, producers, engineers, singers, vocal coaches, mix & mastering experts, vocal production professionals, marketing, public relations executives, etc. The feedback from attendees was this (2) day (sold out) summit was life-changing. Therefore, my team and I thought it would be amazing to put together (and unleash) ‘The Cookout’ compilation album. This one-of-a-kind masterpiece will probably be a platinum seller, especially since there are artists included on this project already certified platinum on Billboard. In addition, I am confident ‘The Cookout’ album will shift the musical paradigm forever and blaze the trail for many independent artists for years to come.”
Bottz is Executive Producer on this groundbreaking project with additional production featuring Rothstein Beatz, Misfit Beats, and Diny_Made. This force assembled a powerful track listing introducing D. Bottz’s daughter Dayna, along with featured artist Tytanic, KD, Brittney Jaii, Perri Jones, Brendalynn, Smackwater, Crown, Corey Ronell, and Versakyle, to name a few.
The Tracks
1. Hustle (ATL) - Tytanic - Produced by D. Bottz
2. Pull Up (ATL) - Ms. Delilia, Tytanic - Produced by D. Bottz
3. Outer Space Freestyle (LA) - Produced by D. Bottz & Diny_MadeIt
4. Feels (LA) - Corey Ronell - Produced by D. Bottz
5. Body Open (NYC) - Perri Jones-Prod. by D. Bottz
6. NYC Freestyle (NYC) - Coltraine, Versakyle, KD, Oran Jones II, Tytanic - Produced by Rothstein Beatz
7. Struggle (Miami) - Tytanic, Kortney White, KD, Eazy - Produced by D. Bottz &
Diny_MadeIt
8. Right Now (Miami) - LE Black Swan, Dayna Brenae, Tytanic, CJ "Crown" Harris - Produced by Misfit Beats
9. Mood (DMV) - Brendalynn - Produced by Misfit Beats
10. Go (DMV) - Brittney Jaii, Smackwater, Diva DaVixen, KD - Produced by Rothstein
Beatz
11. Love Me/Hate Me Freestyle (DMV) - Smackwater, Super Shalonda, KD - Produced by Misfit Beats
About D. Bottz
Multi-Grammy and Stellar Award Nominee Producer Bottz is a 20-year entertainment veteran with a history of playing with A-List singers and Multi-Platinum Selling/Award-Winning artists. Considered a go-to “Producer” on the social media app Clubhouse, Bottz has over (125) clients and counting. This self-taught pianist and drummer’s roster includes award-winning artists Fantasia, UGK, Mya, Natalie, and more. Bottz is also a “Podcaster” on Patreon. His Podcast Thinkin Outside D Bottz is consistently ranked in the “Top” podcasts on the site alongside Whorrible Decisions (#2), with radio personality/hip hop artist/reality star Joe Budden’s show at #1.
About The Cookout
"The Cookout," created by D. Bottz, is a (2) day summit that allows attendees to observe firsthand the process of creating (and dropping) a song from on-site award-winning writers, producers, engineers, singers, vocal coaches, mix & mastering experts, vocal production professionals, marketing, public relations executives, etc. Without exception, these events are held in state-of-the-art recording studios nationally. The group (or individual) writing sessions teach what is not taught in school. A positive vibe is consistently cultivated to help amp up the attendees’ creativity while incubating a collective custom production. Included in all booked sessions, attendees can choose producers, engineers, singers, etc., to contribute to their tracks. Vocal coaching, songwriters, mix & mastering experts, and vocal production are also available (if needed) and included in all packages. Participants don’t have to interrupt their sessions for food or beverages, catered lite bites are available, and adult beverages are available too.
Previous “The Cookout” Celebrity attendees were: Raz-B (B2K), Keith Robinson (Actor), a few of the Cast Members of the Real Housewives franchises, Grammy/Stellar Award Winners/Nominees, Multi-Award Winning Writers-Producers-Engineers-Musicians, and more, to name a few. Various media outlets and platforms also attended (a few conducted onsite interviews).
Check out footage from previous The Cookouts: “New York” https://youtu.be/jrXtPN-1_E4, and “Los Angeles” https://youtu.be/wgSK8BsNgBw. Here is the trailer for the Miami “The Cookout”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HDeXTBt_xkI.
Follow Bottz on Instagram: @bottzworldstudios, Patreon: Thinkin Outside D Bottz, TikTok: @ bottzworldstudios, Twitter: @ bottzworldstudios, and Facebook: Bottzworld Studios.
Media/Press Consultant
G. J. & J.~A Public Relations Firm
Public Relations Consultant — Jackie Bush www.gjjpublicrelations.com
Twitter/Instagram: @gjjpr_
info@gjjpublicrelations.com
213.924.9204
In 2021, D. Bottz developed an innovative platform designed especially for creatives and “up-in-coming artists.” “‘The Cookout’ was birthed from being on Clubhouse,” Bottz says. “Often questioned about my process, I took it right to the artists and musicians. I let them observe firsthand the process of creating (and dropping) a song from on-site award-winning writers, producers, engineers, singers, vocal coaches, mix & mastering experts, vocal production professionals, marketing, public relations executives, etc. The feedback from attendees was this (2) day (sold out) summit was life-changing. Therefore, my team and I thought it would be amazing to put together (and unleash) ‘The Cookout’ compilation album. This one-of-a-kind masterpiece will probably be a platinum seller, especially since there are artists included on this project already certified platinum on Billboard. In addition, I am confident ‘The Cookout’ album will shift the musical paradigm forever and blaze the trail for many independent artists for years to come.”
Bottz is Executive Producer on this groundbreaking project with additional production featuring Rothstein Beatz, Misfit Beats, and Diny_Made. This force assembled a powerful track listing introducing D. Bottz’s daughter Dayna, along with featured artist Tytanic, KD, Brittney Jaii, Perri Jones, Brendalynn, Smackwater, Crown, Corey Ronell, and Versakyle, to name a few.
The Tracks
1. Hustle (ATL) - Tytanic - Produced by D. Bottz
2. Pull Up (ATL) - Ms. Delilia, Tytanic - Produced by D. Bottz
3. Outer Space Freestyle (LA) - Produced by D. Bottz & Diny_MadeIt
4. Feels (LA) - Corey Ronell - Produced by D. Bottz
5. Body Open (NYC) - Perri Jones-Prod. by D. Bottz
6. NYC Freestyle (NYC) - Coltraine, Versakyle, KD, Oran Jones II, Tytanic - Produced by Rothstein Beatz
7. Struggle (Miami) - Tytanic, Kortney White, KD, Eazy - Produced by D. Bottz &
Diny_MadeIt
8. Right Now (Miami) - LE Black Swan, Dayna Brenae, Tytanic, CJ "Crown" Harris - Produced by Misfit Beats
9. Mood (DMV) - Brendalynn - Produced by Misfit Beats
10. Go (DMV) - Brittney Jaii, Smackwater, Diva DaVixen, KD - Produced by Rothstein
Beatz
11. Love Me/Hate Me Freestyle (DMV) - Smackwater, Super Shalonda, KD - Produced by Misfit Beats
About D. Bottz
Multi-Grammy and Stellar Award Nominee Producer Bottz is a 20-year entertainment veteran with a history of playing with A-List singers and Multi-Platinum Selling/Award-Winning artists. Considered a go-to “Producer” on the social media app Clubhouse, Bottz has over (125) clients and counting. This self-taught pianist and drummer’s roster includes award-winning artists Fantasia, UGK, Mya, Natalie, and more. Bottz is also a “Podcaster” on Patreon. His Podcast Thinkin Outside D Bottz is consistently ranked in the “Top” podcasts on the site alongside Whorrible Decisions (#2), with radio personality/hip hop artist/reality star Joe Budden’s show at #1.
About The Cookout
"The Cookout," created by D. Bottz, is a (2) day summit that allows attendees to observe firsthand the process of creating (and dropping) a song from on-site award-winning writers, producers, engineers, singers, vocal coaches, mix & mastering experts, vocal production professionals, marketing, public relations executives, etc. Without exception, these events are held in state-of-the-art recording studios nationally. The group (or individual) writing sessions teach what is not taught in school. A positive vibe is consistently cultivated to help amp up the attendees’ creativity while incubating a collective custom production. Included in all booked sessions, attendees can choose producers, engineers, singers, etc., to contribute to their tracks. Vocal coaching, songwriters, mix & mastering experts, and vocal production are also available (if needed) and included in all packages. Participants don’t have to interrupt their sessions for food or beverages, catered lite bites are available, and adult beverages are available too.
Previous “The Cookout” Celebrity attendees were: Raz-B (B2K), Keith Robinson (Actor), a few of the Cast Members of the Real Housewives franchises, Grammy/Stellar Award Winners/Nominees, Multi-Award Winning Writers-Producers-Engineers-Musicians, and more, to name a few. Various media outlets and platforms also attended (a few conducted onsite interviews).
Check out footage from previous The Cookouts: “New York” https://youtu.be/jrXtPN-1_E4, and “Los Angeles” https://youtu.be/wgSK8BsNgBw. Here is the trailer for the Miami “The Cookout”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HDeXTBt_xkI.
Follow Bottz on Instagram: @bottzworldstudios, Patreon: Thinkin Outside D Bottz, TikTok: @ bottzworldstudios, Twitter: @ bottzworldstudios, and Facebook: Bottzworld Studios.
Media/Press Consultant
G. J. & J.~A Public Relations Firm
Public Relations Consultant — Jackie Bush www.gjjpublicrelations.com
Twitter/Instagram: @gjjpr_
info@gjjpublicrelations.com
213.924.9204
Contact
G. J. & J.~A Public Relations FirmContact
Jackie Bush
213-924-9204
Jackie Bush
213-924-9204
Categories