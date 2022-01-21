Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to Celebrate Inaugural Class of Posse Arts Scholarship Winners at Virtual Awards Ceremony

The Posse Arts Awards Ceremony will honor the Posse Arts Program’s inaugural class, recipients of $5.2 million in full-tuition college scholarships from Bard College, California Institute for the Arts (CalArts), and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA). Conceived in collaboration with Lin-Manuel and the Miranda Family Fund, the Posse Arts initiative connects young artists from public high schools across the country to top arts-oriented colleges and universities.