Star-Studded Fundraising Event to Celebrate Icon Harry Belafonte’s 95th Birthday & 10th Anniversary of Sankofa.org

A star-studded line-up will celebrate the 95th birthday of legendary singer, songwriter, activist, and actor Harry Belafonte. The HB95 benefit evening will also present the inaugural Harry Belafonte Social Justice Awards in honor of the 10th anniversary of Sankofa.org, the social justice organization Mr. Belafonte co-founded.