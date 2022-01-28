UPS® and The Lonely Entrepreneur® Partner to Empower Diverse Entrepreneurs Across the US
New York, NY, January 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Entrepreneurs to Receive 1 Year Free Access to Platform To Help Grow Their Business.
UPS and The Lonely Entrepreneur (TLE), a non-profit that empowers individuals with entrepreneurial skills and support, have partnered to provide Black, Latin, Asian and women entrepreneurs throughout the country with free access to the Lonely Entrepreneur Learning Community – a one stop shop platform for the knowledge, tools and ongoing support they need to start or grow their own business.
As part of the UPS Ignite program to empower diverse owned businesses, entrepreneurs throughout the country will be able to apply to receive access through January 31,2022 by visiting:
https://solutions.ups.com/DCS-LE-program-ussp-page.html
Entrepreneurs are also being invited to apply through three of the nation’s most distinguished organizations;
National Urban League
US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
National ACE
The UPS Ignite program is an essential part of the commitment by the company, which has the mission not only to increase access to more business opportunities for these small and medium-sized companies, but to increase access to knowledge and resources that help companies thrive. This partnership with The Lonely Entrepreneur allows UPS to provide on-demand learning modules, weekly group coaching sessions, one-on- one business coaching and networking with thousands of other entrepreneurs. Learn more about the UPS Ignite program: https://about.ups.com/us/en/diverse-business.html
“In our communities throughout the US, diverse entrepreneurs represent some of the greatest talent in our nation. But many lack access to the knowledge and support they need to bring those talents to life,” said Michael Dermer, founder of The Lonely Entrepreneur. “UPS is leading the way in putting those tools in their hands and together we hope to make a lasting and significant impact on their lives and their communities.”
“UPS is committed to unlocking the talents of diverse entrepreneurs everywhere,” said Ayana Green, VP of Marketing at UPS. “We are excited about our partnership with The Lonely Entrepreneur that will enable us to put the tools directly in their hands.”
About UPS
UPS is one of the world’s largest companies, with 2020 revenue of $84.6 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. Focused on its purpose statement, “Moving our world forward by delivering what matters,” the company’s more than 540,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes an unwavering stance in support of diversity, equality, and inclusion. More information can be found at www.ups.com, about.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com.
About The Lonely Entrepreneur 501(c)(3)
The Lonely Entrepreneur seeks to unlock the potential of 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide. The Lonely Entrepreneur empowers entrepreneurs and provides corporate, non-profit, social responsibility and community efforts to provide individuals the opportunity to acquire entrepreneurial skills and have a better chance of bringing their visions to life. For more, please visit https://lonelyentrepreneur.com/nonprofit.
About the Black Entrepreneur Initiative
Founded by a multi-racial coalition of community and business leaders, the Black Entrepreneur Initiative is a nationwide program dedicated to offering 100,000 Black entrepreneurs’ access to foundational business-skill-building tools and resources delivered through The Lonely Entrepreneur Learning Community. The Black Entrepreneur Initiative is provided through the generous donations of corporate, philanthropic and community partners and is administered through the Lonely Entrepreneur’s non-profit. For more, please visit https://lonelyentrepreneur.com/bei.
For more information, contact:
Christion Robertson
christion.robertson@lonelyentrepreneur.com
