Managing iPads at School Easily and Securely with AppTec MDM
With the AppTec Mobile Device Manager (MDM), schools and training centres can now manage iPads and content for the classroom conveniently and securely.
New York, NY, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With the AppTec Mobile Device Manager (MDM), schools and training centres can now manage iPads and content for the classroom conveniently and securely.
Tablets and other digital media enable teachers and students to access classroom content at any time and from any location - whether at home or at school. The central contact point for teachers and students with iPads and other Apple devices is the Apple School Manager (ASM). The web-based portal can be used to provide and manage iPads, iPhones, Apple TV and Mac computers as well as all content used in school.
With the AppTec Mobile Device Manager (MDM), which is now available at AppTec, the management and provision of devices and content in school and training environments can be carried out particularly efficiently and easily. AppTec MDM now has an interface that makes it easy to integrate Apple School Manager. This makes it possible to reliably control iPads and content centrally and effectively secure data – regardless of whether it is a school device or a user device.
AppTec Mobile Device Manager easy to integrate
The solution is suitable for use in traditional school settings as well as in other adult education settings such as businesses, government agencies or other training organisations. All the administrator has to do is import the structure - e.g. for user rights, profiles, app assignment, etc. - into AppTec MDM after defining it to suit his or her organization.
Create managed Apple IDs
AppTec MDM can be used to create managed Apple IDs that give teachers and students access to Apple services, such as iCloud storage, the Schoolwork app and allow collaboration with iWork and Notes.
Designing virtual lessons to fit
New devices, users and apps can be added and configured automatically via AppTec MDM. This way, teachers and students can start teaching immediately after launching their iPads. Apps and books purchased via ASM can be distributed directly to specific teachers, students or classes with the AppTec MDM.
Secure EU-branded product at an affordable licence price
The AppTec Mobile Device Manager was developed in Germany and Switzerland and complies with the strict EU data protection regulations (DSGVO). The solution is intuitive to use and includes comprehensive service and technical support. Schools can use the AppTec MDM for only 0.39 euros per device and month.
Contact and further information:
Contact and further information:
More information about the AppTec Device Manager and the integration with the Apple School Manager at https://www.apptec360.com/apple-school-management/.
Contact:
contact@apptec360.com
Contact and further information:
Contact and further information:
