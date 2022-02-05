Remodel USA Partners with National Platform Renovo Home Partners
Capitol Heights, MD, February 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Remodel USA Inc. today announced its partnership with Renovo Home Partners, a Direct-to-Consumer platform based in Dallas, Texas providing home remodeling products and services. Renovo is a new company with backing from Audax Private Equity and was formed by the combination of its partnership with Remodel USA and two other regional home remodeling businesses: Dreamstyle Remodeling, based in Albuquerque, NM, and Alure Home Improvements, based in Long Island, NY.
Founded in 1999 in Capitol Heights, Maryland by John Cherubim, Remodel USA has grown steadily throughout its tenure as one of the top remodelers in the Mid-Atlantic region. Currently operational in seven states as well as the District of Columbia, Remodel USA has a plan to generate continued growth in 2022 in both current and additional geographic areas. Remodel USA prides itself on its relationship with the community both as a service provider and as an employer.
In comment regarding the new partnership with Renovo, Founder John Cherubim says, “Remodel USA has grown to be one of the largest home improvement companies in the Mid-Atlantic, we are excited for the future of growth we will achieve with the support of Renovo and value we will bring to our employees and the communities we serve.”
Through its growing network of brands, Renovo’s platform provides a full range of exceptional products, expert installation services, and premier customer service experience to homeowners across the United States. Renovo Home Partners will leverage technology and peer expertise across its businesses to increase efficiencies and quality throughout the home improvement process – from customer acquisition through installation.
“John and his team have built an industry leading company at Remodel USA and we are excited to partner with them and support their continued impressive growth,” says Renovo’s CEO, John Dupuy.
Audax Private Equity completed a strategic growth investment in Renovo Home Partners and is committed to partnering with management to further accelerate the Company’s strong momentum by supporting organic growth initiatives and executing a targeted acquisition strategy. Audax specializes in the Buy & Build model, having completed over 1,000 add-on acquisitions across more than 140 platform investments in the firm’s history.
About Remodel USA
Founded in 1999, Remodel USA has been a staple of the Mid-Atlantic home improvement market for more than 20 years. Over this time Remodel USA has offered a variety of both interior and exterior home remodeling service options and is currently specializing in bathroom and kitchen remodeling. Remodel USA offers home remodeling services in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, Connecticut, and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit Remodel USA’s website: www.remodelusainc.com.
About Renovo Home Partners
Based in Dallas, Texas, Renovo Home Partners is a Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) platform providing a full range of exceptional home repair and remodel (R&R) products and services to homeowners across the United States. As a growing national network, Renovo Home Partners recognizes that businesses succeed by understanding their customers and developing the specialized expertise to best serve them. With multiple leading brands under one management team, Renovo Home Partners aims to centralize back-office operations and invest in best-in-class technology capabilities to drive commercial alignment amongst regionally focused businesses today, with the opportunity to cross-sell product offerings at national scale in the near term. With a strong commitment to superior customer service, outstanding product quality, and expert installation, Renovo Home Partners is proud to service its homeowner customer base. For more information, visit the Renovo Home Partner website: www.renovohomepartners.com.
About Audax Private Equity
Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $30 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $7 billion in more than 145 platforms and over 1,000 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax Private Equity seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. With more than 300 employees, Audax is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies. For more information, visit the Audax Private Equity website: www.audaxprivateequity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
Remodel USA Inc.Contact
Nicole Sithithavorn
240-619-7337
https://www.remodelusainc.com/
CFO/COO
