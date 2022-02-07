Valentine’s Day Self-Care is Self-Love from The Wellness Universe
Valentine's Day, love, self-love, and self-care. Anna Pereira, best-selling author, supports well-being, mental and emotional wellness, empowering readers with unique self-love and self-care resources to live their best life in her latest book, "25 Tools for Goddesses."
Union, NJ, February 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Google has seen over 1 billion searches a day related to wellness. Self-care for mental and emotional wellness as a daily practice is needed now more than ever. Helping those we love and ourselves with self-care practices is essential.
“It’s been a tough couple of years. Mentally, emotionally, and spiritually eroding,” Anna Pereira, author of the best-selling book The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, 25 Tools for Goddesses stated. “Self-love, self-compassion, and self-care is a priority. We are desperate to genuinely improve life, not just feel good in the moment. Empowering people to pamper themselves through self-care is my mission. Our best mental and emotional well-being results from engaging in effective self-care practices.”
Mental and emotional well-being has been classified as reaching historic proportions due to the recent pandemic. Resources for wellness and self-care are needed now more than ever.
As an advocate for women's empowerment and wellness, Anna Pereira is dedicated to supporting total well-being. As a result of her self-care books, readers around the world are seeing improvement to their well-being.
“I'll admit I cleverly disguise self-care and self-love thorough my books. It's the foundation to living our best life.” Pereira continued, “The profound, personal stories and trusted self-care tools to empower, inspire, and uplift readers to experience their best is radically changing lives. In fact, I love reading the Amazon reviews and getting the personal messages of how people are trying new practices and implementing self-care techniques they read about in my books.”
Why are you so passionate about supporting people to live their best lives?
"Happy and healthy people make the world a better place. If we are living our best life, I truly believe we can achieve world peace," states Pereira.
When asked which of Pereira's four books would be the best choice for Valentine's Day, she replied, "'25 Tools for Goddesses' is my first pick. All of them are empowering people to live happy, healthy, and whole through different tools and themes."
Elizabeth R. Kipp, a Stress Management Specialist, shared this on Amazon, “This book is a definitive source for anyone yearning to step into their Goddess power for once and for all.”
In "25 Tools for Goddesses," Anna Pereira gives readers a resource to reclaim their life as she writes about traumatic experiences followed by a powerful visualization technique healing her broken heart and lifetime of emotional pain.
The book hit number one best-seller in six categories on Amazon.
Foreword by Olympic Medalist and GM of the Portland Thorns FC, Karina LeBlanc.
Featured author experts include Stephanie Bailey, Donna Laitinen, Stacey Wharton, Patricia A. Talbot, Debbie Prediger, Leah Skurdal, Tina Plantillas, Del Adey-Jones, Lolita Guarin, Carrie Hopkins-Doubts, Pat Bell, Angela Orora Medway-Smith, Dr. Pamela Poston, Lidia Kuleshnyk, Rosemary Levesque, David D Mcleod, Birgit Lueders, Nancy Stevens, Carolyn McGee, Victoria Soto, Ingrid Auer, Nicole Batiste, Jennifer Elizabeth Moore, Rochel Marie Lawson, published by Brave Healer Productions.
