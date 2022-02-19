220 Media & Marketing Announces New Publication from Casey Morris, PhD Illustrates Equity and Equality for Our Younger Generations
Diversity. Inclusion. Equity. Equality. These might be tough words for children ages six years through twelve years old. But are they?
Chicago, IL, February 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Casey Morris talks to grade school-aged children in her new book, That’s Not Fair: A Lesson on Equity Versus Equality through lively storytelling so they understand how to distinguish the two in our ever-changing environment. This book is an educational and fun tool to help us visualize what it means to practice equity.
Bay-Area native, Casey Morris, PhD is also the author of “The Playground Queen” and Subject Matter Expert (SME) and Blogger on diversity and inclusion. She holds a PhD in Higher Education, is a unique children's book author, a former athlete, and currently a consultant in a large technology company.
Dr. Morris shares, “'That’s Not Fair' explains what it means to be equitable through the simplest demonstration. Two classmates who are close friends and very similar to one another, participate in an activity. The activity helps the classmates and readers to understand that we cannot allocate resources equally when one person or group starts from behind. Equal distribution of resources alone will not help close the gaps that exist.”
In honor of Black History Month, Dr. Morris’ new book is showcased in various media outlets to bring awareness and education to this subject. "That’s Not Fair: A Lesson on Equity Versus Equality" is sponsored by 220 Media and Marketing and is available now on Amazon.com.
220 Publishing is a subsidiary of 220 Holdings. 220 Holdings is also the parent company of 220 Media and Marketing, G-Rose Productions and Wine Crawl. It strives to provide services and develops products and experiences that uplift, support, enlighten and entertain.
