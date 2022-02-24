Glatt Kosher Passover Seders 2022 at Talia's Steakhouse & Bar, NYC Kosher Restaurant in Manhattan

Talia's Steakhouse & Bar has been serving glatt kosher, prepaid Passover Seders and meals for 20 years. Talia's will once again be serving all Pesach Seders and meals for 2022. They will be fully Kosher for Pesach for the entire holiday, including open all of Chol Hamoed.