Glatt Kosher Passover Seders 2022 at Talia's Steakhouse & Bar, NYC Kosher Restaurant in Manhattan
Talia's Steakhouse & Bar has been serving glatt kosher, prepaid Passover Seders and meals for 20 years. Talia's will once again be serving all Pesach Seders and meals for 2022. They will be fully Kosher for Pesach for the entire holiday, including open all of Chol Hamoed.
New York, NY, February 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Looking to relax a little for Passover this year? Talia's Steakhouse & Bar has been serving full, glatt kosher Pesach Seders and meals for over 20 years, and will continue serving for Passover 2022. Forget about the stress of preparing food for the whole family this holiday, and let Talia's do the cooking for you. Takeout, delivery, and full-service catering is also available.
On the nights of April 15 and April 16, Talia's will serve full, traditional Passover Seder meals (with Ashkenazi customs), with all necessary items, such as Seder plates, four cups of wine, and haggadahs. Talia's delicious dishes during Passover include Beef Brisket, Moroccan Salmon, Braised Lamb Shank, and more, including vegetarian options. While eating, enjoy a great cocktail or martini from Talia's Kosher for Passover full bar.
Talia's will also serve all prepaid, prix fixe holiday meals, and will be open with a regular a la carte menu for lunch and dinner during Chol Hamoed (intermediate days). Chol Hamoed menu will include most of Talia's classics, such as Grilled Ribeye, Chicken Marsala, and Prime Beef Burger with a special Passover potato bun. You will even get to enjoy Live Jazz at Talia's during Chol Hamoed.
Indoor and outdoor seating is available for all meals. See Talia's brand new outdoor structure with hanging heaters, if necessary: https://youtu.be/VNJ_D5L9Q5s
As a kosher restaurant, Talia's follows all Jewish laws pertaining to payments over the holiday and Shabbat. Therefore, all Shabbat and Yom Tov (holiday) meals must be ordered and prepaid prior to the holiday. The price for the sit-down Passover Seder at Talia's is $149, while the takeout version of the Seder meal is $99, with the option to add additional items such as Seder plates or handmade matzah.
Talia's is now taking reservations for Passover 2022. Make sure to reserve early before meals sell out.
For more information and to reserve, Click Here.
Wishing everyone a happy and healthy Pesach 2022.
