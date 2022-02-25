Healthy Hope - Documentary Film Premieres at the Amelia Island Film Festival

The documentary "Healthy Hope" will makes its premiere Saturday, February 25, 2022 at the Amelia Island Film Festival in Florida. The film is about the research being done on the cancer fighting & curative properties of the Muscadine Grape. Doctors from NC State, Wake Forest University, Howard University, Morgan State University, and Johns Hopkins University talk about the results they have seen in their studies.