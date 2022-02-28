Clubhouse International Joins WHO, ILO, and Others to Demonstrate the Impact of Employment Programs on Mental Health Recovery
Clubhouse International will share how Clubhouse employment programs help prevent and end isolation, and help with social inclusion.
New York, NY, February 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Clubhouse International is honored to present at the Employment for Persons with Disabilities webinar on March 1, 2022, at 14:00 CET hosted by the World Health Organization, International Labour Organization with support and sponsorship of the Permanent Missions of Israel, Ghana and Brazil to the United Nations.
Clubhouse International European Program Officer, Anita Brix Lambaek, will share how Clubhouse employment programs help prevent and end isolation, and help with social inclusion.
This timely webinar will provide best practices from the world about how to support employment for people living with mental illness. The information presented can be helpful to organizations, stakeholders, and governments in developing and implementing inclusive employment strategies, to help people mitigate the inequalities and challenges faced when living with a mental illness. Clubhouse International is pleased to join representatives from: World Health Organization; The Israeli Mental Health Association, Enosh; International Labour Organization, Basic Needs Ghana; Ponto Benedito – Economia Solidaria e Cultura; and Shekulotov.
Click here to learn more and register for the webinar.
Click here to find out more about Clubhouse International’s employment programs.
Clubhouse International is a global organization working to end social and economic isolation for people with mental illness, through its network of 322 Clubhouses in 32 countries. The Clubhouse model for psycho-social rehabilitation is an evidence-based practice with a 75-year history of offering successful and cost-effective solutions for people living with mental illness. Clubhouses offer resources and opportunities for recovery through friendship, employment, education, wellness, and social programs.
Media inquiries:
Anna Sackett Rountree
asackett@clubhouse-intl.org; (716) 302-4307
Categories