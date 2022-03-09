Calling All Dog Lovers: The Success Corps Announces Its New Mission, How Looking Through the Eyes of a Canine Can Emotionally Bond Dog and Human for Life
The Success Corps is proud to announce, in collaboration with World Renowned Animal Behaviorist, David Kurlander, the release of his highly anticipated book, "Through The Eyes Of A Canine."
Deer Lodge, TN, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The human-canine story is the greatest love story that has ever existed. After tens of thousands of years living side-by-side, dogs have an uncanny ability to engage with us on a deep emotional level that makes our life better, longer, and more joyful. We eagerly welcome them into our homes and families, expecting them to fit in seamlessly, but, things don’t always go so smoothly. While most people turn to various training methods in an attempt to deal with behavior issues, they typically encounter limited success because these approaches fail to take into account a dog’s perspective. To create a truly balanced pack requires that we learn to see the world through their eyes and recognize and honor the unique personality of each individual dog. When we make this shift and begin to communicate with our canine companions from a place of respect, we create the opportunity for a relationship of reciprocity and mutuality, one that enriches our lives and allows them to fulfill their soul’s inherent purpose.
The Success Corps is extremely proud to announce the release of the newest book, "Through the Eyes of a Canine," written by Animal Behavior Specialist, David J. Kurlander, as he takes us on a journey through history, science, biology, ethology (the study of animal behavior), quantum theory, and personal development, to lay out exactly how we can shift our human-centric way of seeing things and learn to perceive the world as dogs do. Based on decades of work with more than 150,000 dogs and years observing wild canines, Kurlander offers real-world examples, practical suggestions, and exercises you can implement immediately to gain a deeper understanding of structure, communication, nature, and nurture. As you open your mind to this new way of relating to the dogs in your life, you will begin to recognize how understanding and connection can create a harmonious pack, and even change the world. Kurlander’s message to everyone is, "Redefining the way we see behavior and training through natural perception is key. The importance of redefining training and behavior is to provide the dog with a more productive, fuller and meaningful life. Also, having a better understanding how to meet your dog’s expectations will prevent 99% of all issues," David Kurlander writes.
What separates Kurlander from other trainers in behaviorists in a general sense, is that he will not put any focus towards “correcting” a dog‘s behavior simply to meet the needs of the human. He takes into consideration the relationship and equally meeting needs and expectations. “No dog on this planet was born to be a ‘pet,'” Kurlander says. In fact, it is his mission to completely dismantle that word, “pet.” “Dogs are sentient beings that have a genetic purpose and thrive for life. If we bring a dog into our home, we are bringing in a family member and in no way, shape, or form, a ‘pet.’”
"Through The Eyes Of A Canine" is available on Amazon and on his Website now.
