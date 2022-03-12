PurerVita Ltd. Launches UK First Revolutionary Supplements for Pregnancy and Postpartum Recovery
Launch of PurerMama, A positive impact nutritional and wellness brand by doctors at The Baby Show, Excel London.
London, United Kingdom, March 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PurerVita UK Limited launched a set of UK first pregnancy and postpartum recovery supplements called the PurerMama range. The event was at The Baby Show, held at the prestigious Excel Exhibition Centre in London. PurerMama is a nutritional and wellness brand founded by Dr Karen Joash, a leading award-winning UK Obstetrician to revolutionise pregnancy supplements. The products are formulated for pregnancy, breastfeeding and postnatal recovery.
The Purermama founding team includes a paediatrician, psychologist and obstetrician with decades of experience in treating women taking pregnancy supplements but who still experienced deficiencies.
The brand was inspired after Dr. Karen Joash started an online antenatal course called PRISM (Preparation, Recovery, Inspiration and Support for Motherhood) during the COVID pandemic and taught thousands of mums who were isolated and needed a trusted source of the right information. The mums were interested the most about nutritional gaps including articles on "Are we missing a choline supplement crisis in the UK?" (BMJ). Out of the pandemic came a focus from both doctor's and mothers to maximise health in pregnancy and the fourth trimester.
Purermama are now proud to launch the following:
1st UK pregnancy collagen.
1st UK supplement to contain the recommended amount of choline- critical for brain function in line with new research
1st UK superfood collagen range for postpartum recovery and healing
1st UK pregnancy supplement with premium levels of iron
The range is endorsed by the world-renowned Harley Street Hospital.
The Purermama range includes The Choline Capsule, The Essence Capsule, The Pregnancy Collagen, The Postnatal Collagen, Purer Rage Superfood Collagen, Purer Glow Superfood Collagen, and Purer Restore Superfood Collagen.
“At last, the science-based pregnancy supplements every woman has been waiting for," said Dr Karen Joash.
Welcome to the world of Purermama.
#Bepurer
About PurerVita UK Limited:
To learn more about PurerMAMA, please visit www.purermama.co.uk.
To grab a sneak preview please follow us on Instagram @purermama
About Dr Karen Joash:
Dr. Karen Joash BSc (Hons), MSc, MBBS, MRCOG, PGCert in Leadership, MBA (ongoing) is a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Imperial College who is passionate about delivering high-quality care to all women. She is also a highly regarded Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist in Harley Street and Central London.
She was awarded the National Trainer of the year (runner up) in 2018, London Obstetrics & Gynaecology Consultant of the Year 2019 and Most Trusted Obstetrics and Gynaecology Consultant 2021- London (2021 Global Excellence Awards).
#Bepurer
Dr Karen Joash launches Purermama, a revolutionary pregnancy and postpertum recover supplements range.
Dr Karen Joash is a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Imperial College London, with private practices in Harley Street and Central London in the United Kingdom.
