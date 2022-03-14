STEM Center for Strength Special Event - Recovery Over Time Panel

On 05.07.19, two students from STEM School Highlands Ranch, targeted students with gun violence, killing one 18-year-old male, Kendrick Castillo, and severely injuring eight other students. In response to the needs and request of this impacted community, STEM Center for Strength is hosting a panel, “Recovery Over Time,” with survivors of mass gun violence. The discussion will be centered around what trauma recovery looks like at different points of time from a survivor's perspective.