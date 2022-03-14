STEM Center for Strength Special Event - Recovery Over Time Panel
Highlands Ranch, CO, March 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On May 7, 2019, two students from STEM School Highlands Ranch, targeted students with gun violence in classroom 107, killing one 18-year-old male, Kendrick Castillo, and severely injuring eight other students.
After this incident of violence, STEM School Highlands Ranch and surrounding communities found its world changed forever. In the aftermath, students, parents, staff and the community have worked tirelessly to recover from the impact of May 7. STEM Center for Strength resiliency center was created to promote recovery and resilience for this impacted community by providing free onsite behavioral health support, social connection, education opportunities, and wellness programming.
In response to the needs and request of this impacted community, STEM Center for Strength is hosting a panel, “Recovery Over Time,” with survivors of mass gun violence. The discussion will be centered around what trauma recovery looks like at different points of time from a survivor's point of view.
Panelists include:
· Frank DeAngelis, Former Columbine Principal
· Tom Sullivan, CSR, Parent of Aurora theater victim
· Paula Reed, Former Columbine Teacher
· Michelle Wheeler, Former Columbine Student
· Heather Dearman, Aunt of Aurora theater victim, CEO of 7/20 Foundation
· Carly Posey, Parent of Sandy Hook survivors, Director of “I Love You Guys’ Foundation”
· Amber Brown, Route 91 survivor
The event will be held on April 1, at Rocky Heights Middle School at 11033 Monarch Blvd., Lone Tree, CO 80124, 5:30p to 8:00p.
Doors open at 5:30p - event starts at 6p – audience Q&A at 7:30p.
Community resources onsite - Light snacks and drinks will be served.
The invitation to this event is extended beyond the local community as mass violence events impact people everywhere. Our hope is that this conversation will provide insightful resources and inspire, encourage, strengthen, and normalize the differences in recovery journeys for all individuals.
For additional information and resources, go to www.stemcenterforstrength.org.
Contact Jess at 720-980-5761 with any questions.
Jess Monda
720-980-5761
www.stemcenterforstrength.org
