Fundica Partners with NorCal SBDC to Bring Powerful AI-Based Funding Search Tool to Small Businesses in the United States
Fundica, North America’s leading funding search engine, is pleased to announce its partnership with NorCal SBDC, a one-stop shop for accelerating small business success. Fundica will help NorCal SBDC effortlessly acquire and retain clients by connecting small businesses with relevant funding opportunities. In addition to representing a powerful expansion of NorCal SBDC’s service offering, this announcement officially marks Fundica’s launch in the United States.
Sacremento, CA, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fundica is pleased to announce that it has partnered with NorCal SBDC, a one-stop shop for accelerating small business success.
Fundica, North America's leading funding search engine, will help the Northern California Small Business Centers (NorCal SBDC) effortlessly acquire and retain clients by connecting small businesses with relevant, verified, and actionable funding opportunities. It will also provide NorCal SBDC with unique insights into the needs and firmographics of these small businesses. In addition to representing a powerful expansion of NorCal SBDC’s service offering, this announcement officially marks Fundica’s launch in the United States. Fundica has already licensed its search engine to financial institutions and small-business-support organizations across Canada, including North America’s largest credit union. Now, they are excited to be bringing their solution to an even wider audience, starting with NorCal SBDC.
The SBDC is the largest technical assistance provider for small businesses in the U.S. and is part of a national network of nearly 1,000 centers, which are funded in part by grants through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). In California, these are supplemented by the State of California’s Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz).
“We are very proud to be working with NorCal SBDC to make relevant funding opportunities more accessible to the small business owners across Northern California,” said Mike Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Fundica. “NorCal SBDC, a trusted and leading one-stop small business support organization, shares our vision of making funding accessible to all. We look forward to further advancing this vision together.”
“We’re excited to partner with Fundica as their solution is a tailor-fit for the mission of the SBDC. We strive to bring entrepreneurs insights, resources, and tools that will empower them to start and grow their businesses, which often hinges on finding the right capital,” said Scott Rogalski, Associate Director of Strategic Initiatives at NorCal SBDC. "We’re optimistic that Fundica will be a big win for small businesses searching for investment."
For more information about Fundica and NorCal SBDC’s partnership, visit https://www.norcalsbdc.org/fundica/.
About Fundica:
Fundica licenses white-labeled funding search technology to financial institutions and small-business-support organizations to help them acquire and retain businesses at scale. With no IT integration required, this technology allows businesses to effortlessly identify and apply for the most relevant government and complementary funding available. In the process, the financial institution or small-business-support organization hosting the technology captures firmographics and funding intentions on their site and becomes a trusted, one-stop funding advisor. To learn more, visit: https://www.fundica.com/
About the Northern California Small Business Development Centers
The Northern California Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) helps power the American dream of business ownership. SBDC provides comprehensive and expert guidance on issues such as start-up basics, financing, business, and marketing plan development, exporting, technology advising, procurement and government contracting. One-on-one advising is funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration and local partners and is offered at no cost. Consulting is supplemented by low-cost or free seminars and conferences. These services are delivered throughout Northern California via an extensive network of 16 Small Business Development Centers. The Northern California SBDC network serves more than 20,000 small business owners annually. To learn more, visit https://norcalsbdc.org.
About SBA
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) was created in 1953 as an independent agency of the federal government to aid, counsel, assist and protect the interests of small business concerns, to preserve free competitive enterprise and to maintain and strengthen the overall economy of our nation. Small business is critical to economic recovery and strength, building America's future, and helping the United States compete in today's global marketplace. Although SBA has grown and evolved in the years since it was established in 1953, the bottom line mission remains the same. The SBA helps Americans start, build and grow businesses. Through an extensive network of field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations, SBA delivers its services to people throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the U. S. Virgin Islands and Guam. www.sba.gov
For More Information (Journalists Only):
Fundica:
Bronwyn Carere
Brand Manager
438-869-6022
bronwyn@fundica.com
NorCal SBDC:
Scott Rogalski
NorCal SBDC Associate Director of Strategic Initiatives
916-712-0434
scott@norcalsbdc.org
Fundica, North America's leading funding search engine, will help the Northern California Small Business Centers (NorCal SBDC) effortlessly acquire and retain clients by connecting small businesses with relevant, verified, and actionable funding opportunities. It will also provide NorCal SBDC with unique insights into the needs and firmographics of these small businesses. In addition to representing a powerful expansion of NorCal SBDC’s service offering, this announcement officially marks Fundica’s launch in the United States. Fundica has already licensed its search engine to financial institutions and small-business-support organizations across Canada, including North America’s largest credit union. Now, they are excited to be bringing their solution to an even wider audience, starting with NorCal SBDC.
The SBDC is the largest technical assistance provider for small businesses in the U.S. and is part of a national network of nearly 1,000 centers, which are funded in part by grants through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). In California, these are supplemented by the State of California’s Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz).
“We are very proud to be working with NorCal SBDC to make relevant funding opportunities more accessible to the small business owners across Northern California,” said Mike Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Fundica. “NorCal SBDC, a trusted and leading one-stop small business support organization, shares our vision of making funding accessible to all. We look forward to further advancing this vision together.”
“We’re excited to partner with Fundica as their solution is a tailor-fit for the mission of the SBDC. We strive to bring entrepreneurs insights, resources, and tools that will empower them to start and grow their businesses, which often hinges on finding the right capital,” said Scott Rogalski, Associate Director of Strategic Initiatives at NorCal SBDC. "We’re optimistic that Fundica will be a big win for small businesses searching for investment."
For more information about Fundica and NorCal SBDC’s partnership, visit https://www.norcalsbdc.org/fundica/.
About Fundica:
Fundica licenses white-labeled funding search technology to financial institutions and small-business-support organizations to help them acquire and retain businesses at scale. With no IT integration required, this technology allows businesses to effortlessly identify and apply for the most relevant government and complementary funding available. In the process, the financial institution or small-business-support organization hosting the technology captures firmographics and funding intentions on their site and becomes a trusted, one-stop funding advisor. To learn more, visit: https://www.fundica.com/
About the Northern California Small Business Development Centers
The Northern California Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) helps power the American dream of business ownership. SBDC provides comprehensive and expert guidance on issues such as start-up basics, financing, business, and marketing plan development, exporting, technology advising, procurement and government contracting. One-on-one advising is funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration and local partners and is offered at no cost. Consulting is supplemented by low-cost or free seminars and conferences. These services are delivered throughout Northern California via an extensive network of 16 Small Business Development Centers. The Northern California SBDC network serves more than 20,000 small business owners annually. To learn more, visit https://norcalsbdc.org.
About SBA
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) was created in 1953 as an independent agency of the federal government to aid, counsel, assist and protect the interests of small business concerns, to preserve free competitive enterprise and to maintain and strengthen the overall economy of our nation. Small business is critical to economic recovery and strength, building America's future, and helping the United States compete in today's global marketplace. Although SBA has grown and evolved in the years since it was established in 1953, the bottom line mission remains the same. The SBA helps Americans start, build and grow businesses. Through an extensive network of field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations, SBA delivers its services to people throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the U. S. Virgin Islands and Guam. www.sba.gov
For More Information (Journalists Only):
Fundica:
Bronwyn Carere
Brand Manager
438-869-6022
bronwyn@fundica.com
NorCal SBDC:
Scott Rogalski
NorCal SBDC Associate Director of Strategic Initiatives
916-712-0434
scott@norcalsbdc.org
Contact
FundicaContact
Bronwyn Carere
438-869-6022
www.fundica.com
Bronwyn Carere
438-869-6022
www.fundica.com
Categories