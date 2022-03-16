Fundica Partners with NorCal SBDC to Bring Powerful AI-Based Funding Search Tool to Small Businesses in the United States

Fundica, North America’s leading funding search engine, is pleased to announce its partnership with NorCal SBDC, a one-stop shop for accelerating small business success. Fundica will help NorCal SBDC effortlessly acquire and retain clients by connecting small businesses with relevant funding opportunities. In addition to representing a powerful expansion of NorCal SBDC’s service offering, this announcement officially marks Fundica’s launch in the United States.