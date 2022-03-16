Historical Hidden Figure Who Helped Pioneer GPS Reveals Insights Into How She Revolutionized Technology Across the World
Dinwiddie County, VA, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- At 90 years old, Dr. Gladys B. West decided to share her memoir, "It Began with a Dream" to reveal how she rose from poverty on a small farm in Virginia, to becoming a mathematician leading to her instrumental part in inventing the Global Positioning System (GPS). In her book, she explains why without her calculations and contributions, determining a position on earth would not be possible. Readers also experience a journey through decades of history. As a Dahlgren employee, Dr. West was privy to developments resulting from the U.S. satellite launching of Explorer I followed by the Soviet Union’s Sputnik I and Sputnik II. Civil rights challenges and advances, wars, presidents, and more – all happened as she stayed on track and continued to progress. At age 70, she added a Ph.D. to her many accomplishments, and in 2018, Dr. West was the first black woman inducted into the Air Force Missile and Space Pioneers Hall of Fame. Dr. West will soon have her wall plaque revealed on The Wall of Fame for DoT this month.
“I felt proud of myself as a woman, knowing that I can do what I can do. But as a black woman, that’s another level where you have to prove to a society that hasn’t accepted you for what you are. What I did was keep trying to prove that I was as good as you are,” she said. “There is no difference in the work we can do.”
"It Began with a Dream" provides great hope and inspiration to women and our world as we celebrate International Women’s Month. Her life story and contributions have helped shape our world and will encourage other women from all backgrounds to follow their dreams no matter what hardships they face.
New York Times #1 bestselling author, Chelsea Clinton, says, “My children are obsessed with Gladys West because they can’t believe there was ever a time when we got lost,” as she explained the importance of children knowing more about the people who helped us discover the world around us, on "The View" this month.
Dr. Gladys B. West has a rich history of firsts, which women can become empowered by to continue climbing ladders in their career fields. During her journey, she was selected by the Naval Proving Ground in Dahlgren, Virginia, for a mathematician position. At the time, she was working as a high school math teacher in Martinsville, Virginia. Before her job there, she graduated first in her high school class and graduated from Virginia State College (now University), a historically black college (HBCU), with a mathematics degree. She taught at two high schools, saved her money, and enrolled at Virginia State College again to earn her master’s degree in mathematics. The decision to accept the job at Dahlgren required considerable thought, given its recent desegregation; however, the salary would be double what she earned as a teacher, and it was a good career opportunity. Dr. West trusted her faith in God and began service to her country that lasted 42 years.
Dr. Gladys B. West is thankful and feels very blessed by her faith in God. In It Began with a Dream, she lists several people and organizations, beginning with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She is notably thankful to Marvin H. Jackson, her co-author, and his circle of family and friends who connected the two of them. And she is deeply honored by Lt. General Stayce D. Harris, USAF (Retired), who wrote the book’s foreword and acknowledged Dr. West’s influence and example for her achievements in STEM.
It Began with a Dream can be purchased from Amazon. Dr. Gladys B. West would love to hear from you via her Facebook page and Twitter account.
To make arrangements for bulk book orders, please email Ari Squires at info@arisquires.com or call 678-401-6397.
“I felt proud of myself as a woman, knowing that I can do what I can do. But as a black woman, that’s another level where you have to prove to a society that hasn’t accepted you for what you are. What I did was keep trying to prove that I was as good as you are,” she said. “There is no difference in the work we can do.”
"It Began with a Dream" provides great hope and inspiration to women and our world as we celebrate International Women’s Month. Her life story and contributions have helped shape our world and will encourage other women from all backgrounds to follow their dreams no matter what hardships they face.
New York Times #1 bestselling author, Chelsea Clinton, says, “My children are obsessed with Gladys West because they can’t believe there was ever a time when we got lost,” as she explained the importance of children knowing more about the people who helped us discover the world around us, on "The View" this month.
Dr. Gladys B. West has a rich history of firsts, which women can become empowered by to continue climbing ladders in their career fields. During her journey, she was selected by the Naval Proving Ground in Dahlgren, Virginia, for a mathematician position. At the time, she was working as a high school math teacher in Martinsville, Virginia. Before her job there, she graduated first in her high school class and graduated from Virginia State College (now University), a historically black college (HBCU), with a mathematics degree. She taught at two high schools, saved her money, and enrolled at Virginia State College again to earn her master’s degree in mathematics. The decision to accept the job at Dahlgren required considerable thought, given its recent desegregation; however, the salary would be double what she earned as a teacher, and it was a good career opportunity. Dr. West trusted her faith in God and began service to her country that lasted 42 years.
Dr. Gladys B. West is thankful and feels very blessed by her faith in God. In It Began with a Dream, she lists several people and organizations, beginning with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She is notably thankful to Marvin H. Jackson, her co-author, and his circle of family and friends who connected the two of them. And she is deeply honored by Lt. General Stayce D. Harris, USAF (Retired), who wrote the book’s foreword and acknowledged Dr. West’s influence and example for her achievements in STEM.
It Began with a Dream can be purchased from Amazon. Dr. Gladys B. West would love to hear from you via her Facebook page and Twitter account.
To make arrangements for bulk book orders, please email Ari Squires at info@arisquires.com or call 678-401-6397.
Contact
Ari Squires Brand Management AgencyContact
Ari Squires
678-401-6397
arisquires.com
Ari Squires
678-401-6397
arisquires.com
Categories