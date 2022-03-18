NexGen Networks Strengthens Their Global Internet Services in the United Kingdom
Investments in the London Internet infrastructure.
New York, NY, March 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NexGen Networks, a Global Digital Infrastructure company and the premier provider of fiber optic-based network solutions to the world’s top financial services firms and global enterprises, has announced their expansion with a new Internet Point of Presence “POP” in London, United Kingdom.
This expansion represents a continued, concerted effort to expand and improve NexGen’s infrastructure within the United Kingdom. NexGen’s large-scale network, along with on-going strategic investment – expands their global footprint creating options which other operators simply do not have.
“We are committed to investing in network and geographic diversity in the European region, as demonstrated by the building of another new PoP in London,” says Janesh Mistry, Senior Sales Director, EMEA at NexGen Networks. “The resilient design of our network, coupled with the strength of our relationships with data center operators in the region, will guarantee the highest quality in performance and service for clients in this rapidly growing market.”
About NexGen Networks
NexGen Networks, is the premier provider of tailored, high-capacity communications services to carrier and enterprise customers. NexGen Networks is committed to delivering cost-effective, custom solutions coupled with superior industry expertise, service and support that allows for unparalleled time to market connectivity. It offers a comprehensive suite of facilities-based services including: Ethernet, SONET, Wavelength, Dark Fiber, Internet Access, Colocation and more. Its fiber optic network leverages unique rights-of-way that deliver connectivity to the major metropolitan areas in North America, Europe and the Far East. While consistently building upon its private and public IP and Ethernet expertise and evolving its capabilities to continually meet the needs of its customers, large and small, it has continued to maintain a superior standard of customer service and support.
Contact
NexGen NetworksContact
Jeff Barth
800-310-2501
www.nexgen-net.com
