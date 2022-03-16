Healthy Kids Running Series Tackling Childhood Health Issues in Over 350 U.S. Towns & Cities
As pandemic restrictions lift and parents and children resume more of their activities, there’s one national nonprofit leading the charge to promote, educate and advocate for children to have a healthy and active lifestyle. Healthy Kids Running Series (HKRS) is a national nonprofit based in the Philly/tri-state area with over 350 participating U.S. cities and towns, and the organization is excited to announce that this year they will be expanding to Europe.
Thornton, PA, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Healthy Kids Running Series (HKRS) continues to advocate for children’s health and a “Get Up and Go” lifestyle by launching bi-annual five-week programs in 41 states across the U.S. for children, ages 2 to 14.
Beginning in March, through May, children will participate in age-appropriate races and gain exposure to various avenues for maintaining overall health.
“It’s a safe, healthy environment for kids to become interested in running and realize how fun being active really can be,” says Tamara Conan, Vice President of Healthy Kids Running Series. “Healthy Kids is designed for children who have no background in running whatsoever. You can have a child that has never run before or has no experience in racing, they come and try this for the first time and fall in love with it. That’s the best part about it.”
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), worldwide obesity has tripled since 1975 with 39 million children under the age of five being overweight or obese in 2020 and over 340 million children and adolescents between the ages of five and 19 being overweight or obese in 2016. In addition to the race, HKRS partners with leaders in children’s health including pediatricians, nutritionists and child therapists to give parents and children the tools to maintain a balance of mental health and well-being. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), between 2016 and 2019, of children ages three to 17 years, approximately 5.8 million and 2.7 million were diagnosed with anxiety and depression, respectively. Additionally, empty calories from added sugars and solid fats contribute to 40% of daily calories for children and adolescents, ages two to 18 years old.
“During the pandemic, we created an interactive guide, which is included in the Series registration,” said Tamara. “This interactive guide is about stretching, healthy eating, mental health, physical activity, the proper formation of how to run—all types of helpful resources. Now more than ever, learning how important being active is and being outside is essential. It’s a prescription in itself, really. We want to create this overall healthy lifestyle for all of our runners.”
Healthy Kids Running Series impacts more than 60,000 youth runners in 300+ communities across the United States. Healthy Kids Running Series engages communities and families by providing an inclusive youth running experience, inspiring kids to believe in themselves and lead active healthy lifestyles.
Learn more at www.HealthyKidsRunningSeries.org.
To register for a Series near you, visit Healthy Kids Running Series today.
Learn more at www.HealthyKidsRunningSeries.org.
To register for a Series near you, visit Healthy Kids Running Series today. Every full Series participant will receive a t-shirt and medal. Registration for the five-week series is now open.
