Healthy Kids Running Series Tackling Childhood Health Issues in Over 350 U.S. Towns & Cities

As pandemic restrictions lift and parents and children resume more of their activities, there’s one national nonprofit leading the charge to promote, educate and advocate for children to have a healthy and active lifestyle. Healthy Kids Running Series (HKRS) is a national nonprofit based in the Philly/tri-state area with over 350 participating U.S. cities and towns, and the organization is excited to announce that this year they will be expanding to Europe.