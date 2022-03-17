Southwest Tennessee Community College’s Levi Frazier Receives 2022 Carter G. Woodson Award of Merit
Southwest Tennessee Community College’s Levi Frazier was named the recipient of the 2022 Carter Godwin Woodson Award of Merit.
Memphis, TN, March 17, 2022 -- Southwest Tennessee Community College's Levi Frazier has received the 2022 Carter Godwin Woodson Award of Merit.
Frazier retired from Southwest in August 2021 after 15 years of service to the College as Associate Professor and Theatre Manager in the Communications, Graphic & Fine Arts Department. He is a well-known local playwright, screenwriter, actor, author and educator.
This year marks the 34th anniversary for the Woodson award established by former Southwest professor Clarence Christian to recognize individuals, groups or agencies who have contributed to, preserved or promoted the African American experience and who support Dr. Woodson’s legacy of historical accuracy through inclusion. Recipients also must work or live within Southwest’s service area or have a significant connection to the college.
“Receiving the Carter G. Woodson Award is truly a special honor,” Frazier said. “Carter G. Woodson was a journalist, author, historian and scholar of the highest order. I am humbled to be associated with his legacy through this award and to be a part of the esteemed group of recipients who have preceded me.”
Carter G. Woodson Award Coordinator and Southwest Associate Professor of Behavioral and Social Sciences, Malinda Wade, bestowed the award in person on Feb. 11. Wade said Frazier’s works often depicted the Black experience within the cultural context of Memphis and the South. “Professor Frazier truly understands and has made it his life’s work to explore, educate and tell audiences about the essence of Black History and life itself,” Wade said. “His repertoire of artistic accomplishments and academic contributions toward understanding the Black experience reflect why he is well deserving of this award.”
Read Levi Frazier’s Bio Here
Previous Carter G. Woodson Award recipients include the late civil rights icon Dr. Maxine A. Smith, Christ Missionary Baptist Church Senior Pastor Reverend Dr. Gina Stewart, Hattiloo Theater Founder and CEO Ekundayo Bandele, local attorney and education reformer Rita Geier and University of Memphis Associate Professor of History Dr. Beverly Bond.
For more information about the Woodson Award, contact Dr. Malinda Wade at mwade@southwest.tn.edu or 901-333-5357.
About Southwest Tennessee Community College
Southwest Tennessee Community College is a comprehensive, multicultural, public, open-access college with two main campuses in Memphis, Tennessee and five sites in Shelby and Fayette counites. Southwest awards associate degrees and certifications in more than 110 programs of study to raise educational levels, enhance economic development and enrich quality of life for students and the community at large. Southwest is a Tennessee Board of Regents institution, accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. For more information, visit www.southwest.tn.edu.
