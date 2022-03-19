Real Estate Agent Danny Skelly to Start a Fix and Flip Division for Orson Hill Realty

As the market starts to shift back to the buyer's favor, Danny Skelly feels it is a great time to start up the fix and flip division of Orson Hill Realty. Skelly said, "There are plenty of beautiful properties in the Denver Foothills. The problem is many are in disrepair and just need a little TLC. This is a great benefit for buyers as well as sellers."