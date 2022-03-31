Diffuse Logic Introduces Its New Saturn Solver
Diffuse logic is pleased to announce the public release of Bella 22.3, which introduces its new Saturn solver.
Barcelona, Spain, March 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Bella's Saturn solver is built on a novel new architecture, which enables fast, fully spectral rendering, as well as the ability to stop at a given perceptual noise level, and to use the same solver for preview and production rendering.
With CPU performance on par with that of some GPU renderers, Saturn, which features native support for Apple Silicon, also serves as the basis for ongoing development of hybrid CPU/GPU support in Bella.
"The Saturn solver represents an important milestone for us," said Lead Developer Albert Martinez. "Even now in its infancy, our testing shows Saturn delivering class-leading performance in a wide array of archviz, product-viz, and jewelry-rendering scenarios, with more speed and capability being added with each new build."
As always, Bella 22.3 is made freely available to demo with no time limit. For more information, visit https://bellarender.com.
About Diffuse Logic:
Diffuse Logic is a Barcelona-based software company with decades of cumulative experience in the fields of physical simulation and rendering, as well as user-interface design and plugin integration.
Jeremy Hill
763-286-8043
diffuselogic.com
bellarender.com
