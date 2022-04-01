Speakers at the Community of Human and Organizational Learning Conference Includes a Global C-Suite Lineup
The 2022 Learning Conference will ask the attendees the right questions, provide the latest research and teach practical tools to strengthen systems, accelerating organizational learning and resilience.
Dallas, TX, April 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Community of Human and Organizational Learning formally announces the speaker lineup for the 28th Annual Learning Conference. Speakers with disciplines ranging from CEOs, data scientists, patient safety advocates, to federal deputy directors represent companies the likes of NASA, HubSpot, Harvard, JetBlue and the leading EV developer and manufacturer. “Improving Results by Improving Our Culture,” the conference theme, aims to distill the complexities of performance and safety in high-risk industry down to the fundamental elements through effective data decision-making principles and proactive safety initiatives.
“Now is the time to gather the thought leaders from a spectra of industry and discipline. Organizations and the world were faced with enormous challenges in recent years, learning from successes is vital in navigating the uncertainty still plaguing the world. This is a powerful opportunity to learn from C-suite executives, hands-on practitioners, and thought leaders in fields that are directly relevant to human performance, safety, and organizational culture,” states Charles Major, Board President.
The conference is at the renowned Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs, CO., June 13 through 17. The conference will offer a five-day learning experience composed of a three-day conference and pre- and post-conference workshops. For the first time ever, all preconference workshops are free to 3-day ticket holders. Virtual attendance options are available for the general sessions to those unable to travel. With five unique learning tracks available, Human & Organizational Performance, Cause Analysis, Data-Driven Decision-Making, High-Reliability Organizing, and Culture Change and Sustainability, attendees can tailor their conference experience based upon their organizational needs and experience levels.
"We have the unique opportunity to dialogue with the most diverse audience we’ve ever had, including power generation, petrochemical, automotive, pharma, healthcare, aviation, and many more. Our conference feels like an intimate gathering of friends after the first day. We learn from one another in the sessions, during the breaks and with our social activities,” continues Major.
For more information on the 28th Annual Conference including the complete speaker list please visit their website https://www.cholearning.org/2022-learning-conference. CDC, State and local COVID guidelines will be followed for in-person attendees.
About the Community of Human and Organizational Learning:
The first learning conference in 1994 marks the founding by members of the nuclear utility industry. Expanding beyond the nuclear industry over the last 27 years, The Community of Human and Organizational Learning now serves an international membership. Affiliated industries include utility, healthcare, oil/gas, DOE/DOD, transportation and more. HPRCT Association is incorporated as a nonprofit corporation in Texas, now doing business as Community of Human and Organizational Learning.
