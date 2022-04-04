April is Autism Action Month
Take action with Alpine Autism Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Participate in the 15th Annual "Run for the One" at America the Beautiful park on April 30, 2022.
Colorado Springs, CO, April 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- April is Autism Action Month. Autism now affects 1 in 44 children in the U.S. and the need for services and support is greater than ever. Please join the Alpine Autism Center in raising awareness and taking action to support children, adults, and families impacted by autism in the Pikes Peak Region. The 15th Annual “Run for the One” 5K walk and run will be held on Saturday, April 30 at America the Beautiful Park in Colorado Springs, CO. Come enjoy vendors, food trucks, and communities coming together to support the “One” in 44 impacted by autism. Alpine Autism Center is a non-profit Section 501 (c)(3) corporation providing therapy and advocacy to individuals on the autism spectrum. Information and registration/sponsorship information can be found at www.alpineautismcenter.org or on the event fundraising site at https://bit.ly/3HTbwGr.
Michelle Linn
719-648-1472
www.alpineautismcenter.org
Judith Mayorga 719-203-6903
