Prepare for Power Outages or Life Outdoors with Blackfire Portable Power Stations & Solar Panels

Blackfire (www.blackfire.com) announces its new solar-ready, portable power stations. These Blackfire Portable Power Stations function like a generator but without the need for fuel. They have high output capability and great capacity making them perfect for power outages, camping in the outdoors, tailgating a sports game and much more.