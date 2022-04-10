allbranded.com Partners with Debris Free Oceans for Earth Day
allbranded.com has partnered with Debris Free Oceans by providing $5 off each order in the Month of April in observance of Earth Day, April 22, 2022.
Miami, FL, April 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- For the month of April with a focus on Earth day, allbranded.com has partnered with Debris Free Oceans to donate $5 off each order made on the US allbranded site during the month up til Earth Day to help keeping the Miami beaches clean of plastics and other waste that is not natural to the environment. Also on top of the donation the US allbranded team will be joining Debris Free Oceans for their “Keg N Klean” hosted at Virginia Key Beach on Earth Day, April 22 from 5pm to 8pm. allbranded will be collecting garbage along the beach and then enjoy some beers after a successful completed job. All cleaning gear and beer is provided by Debris Free Oceans and invite anyone in the Miami area to come out and join both companies to help in keeping Miamis beautiful beaches clean.
Debris Free Oceans is a Miami-based organization that inspires local communities to responsibly manage the lifecycle of plastics and waste as part of a global initiative to eradicate marine debris from beaches, reefs, and oceans. They believe in shifting culture towards a circular economy, where “waste” no longer exists and all consumables are part of a closed-loop lifecycle. The Foundation believes that their 5Rs can be incorporated into all facets of society and allbranded highly agrees with this standpoint. By promoting ways to reduce the amount of waste people send to the landfill by refusing single-use plastics. They spawn innovative means to reuse what people already have instead of spending time and money on products people don’t need. They promote recycling and regenerating objects unfit for reuse into functional and indispensable innovations. They recapture marine debris to prevent its consumption by marine life, its harmful interaction with the global food web, and its impacts on the aesthetic and intrinsic values of all oceans. Lastly Debris Free Oceans advocates for the redesign of marine debris into artistic and functional contributions to society.
With similar ideals on a sustainable future and being local to the community where the allbranded head quarters is located in Miami this partnership was a no brainer and the team are grateful to be able to meet and work with similar minded individuals in growing the business and making an impact on much needed environmental change in the Miami, FL area. allbranded.com does its part by providing many businesses with sustainable options when they are in need of promotional swag while adding more and more green products to its online shop each day to reduce the use of plastics. Whether it is a wheat straw food container or a recycled backpack made from old bottles, companies always have options to go the eco-friendly route and allbranded hopes to see this become more popular within the United States market with the recent arrival here by providing sustainable promotional swag any brand may need. Everyone can all agree that we have one planet and it is everyone's only home. All of us need to invest in a more sustainable future and that can only happen when everyone collectively comes together from many angles to achieve this attainable reality.
Interested in doing business or a partnership with allbranded or
to find out more about the shop? Visit the website: https://www.allbranded.com.
For more information on all the great things Debris Free Oceans is doing for the local beaches of Miami and how to contribute to them, visit the website: https://debrisfreeoceans.org.
Debris Free Oceans is a Miami-based organization that inspires local communities to responsibly manage the lifecycle of plastics and waste as part of a global initiative to eradicate marine debris from beaches, reefs, and oceans. They believe in shifting culture towards a circular economy, where “waste” no longer exists and all consumables are part of a closed-loop lifecycle. The Foundation believes that their 5Rs can be incorporated into all facets of society and allbranded highly agrees with this standpoint. By promoting ways to reduce the amount of waste people send to the landfill by refusing single-use plastics. They spawn innovative means to reuse what people already have instead of spending time and money on products people don’t need. They promote recycling and regenerating objects unfit for reuse into functional and indispensable innovations. They recapture marine debris to prevent its consumption by marine life, its harmful interaction with the global food web, and its impacts on the aesthetic and intrinsic values of all oceans. Lastly Debris Free Oceans advocates for the redesign of marine debris into artistic and functional contributions to society.
With similar ideals on a sustainable future and being local to the community where the allbranded head quarters is located in Miami this partnership was a no brainer and the team are grateful to be able to meet and work with similar minded individuals in growing the business and making an impact on much needed environmental change in the Miami, FL area. allbranded.com does its part by providing many businesses with sustainable options when they are in need of promotional swag while adding more and more green products to its online shop each day to reduce the use of plastics. Whether it is a wheat straw food container or a recycled backpack made from old bottles, companies always have options to go the eco-friendly route and allbranded hopes to see this become more popular within the United States market with the recent arrival here by providing sustainable promotional swag any brand may need. Everyone can all agree that we have one planet and it is everyone's only home. All of us need to invest in a more sustainable future and that can only happen when everyone collectively comes together from many angles to achieve this attainable reality.
Interested in doing business or a partnership with allbranded or
to find out more about the shop? Visit the website: https://www.allbranded.com.
For more information on all the great things Debris Free Oceans is doing for the local beaches of Miami and how to contribute to them, visit the website: https://debrisfreeoceans.org.
Contact
allbrandedContact
Thomas Coury
786-550-8068
allbranded.com
Thomas Coury
786-550-8068
allbranded.com
Categories