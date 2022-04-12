Clubhouse International Launches Ukraine Fund to Help Refugees with Mental Illness
Bringing the power of our global community to help refugees from the war in Ukraine: In response to the humanitarian crisis created by the war in Ukraine, the Clubhouse International Ukraine Fund has been established for the global Clubhouse community to come together and support our colleagues who are on the front lines trying to meet the needs of refugees with a mental illness.
New York, NY, April 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Bringing the power of our global community to help refugees from the war in Ukraine.
In response to the humanitarian crisis created by the war in Ukraine, the Clubhouse International Ukraine Fund has been established for the global Clubhouse community to come together and support our colleagues who are on the front lines trying to meet the needs of refugees with a mental illness.
Prior to the war, Clubhouse International had been in communication with individuals in Ukraine interested in starting a Clubhouse, and our organization is continuing our efforts to support the group.
Clubhouse International's immediate need is to support Warszawski Dom pod Fontanna, an Accredited Clubhouse located in Warsaw, in their work to meet the needs of Ukrainian refugees who have experienced a mental illness.
The numbers are overwhelming.
Clubhouse colleagues in Poland are working to:
● Produce a brochure, translated into Ukrainian, to be widely distributed among refugee centers which will share existing resources for people living with a serious mental illness, including psychiatric and pharmaceutical as well as therapeutic needs.
● Provide translation services for those refugees seeking access to mental health support, community and related recovery services at the Clubhouse.
● Ensure Clubhouse space is available, not just for individual refugees seeking Clubhouse services but also for self-help groups, translation support, networking, and community support services in helping refugees navigate local existing local services.
The Clubhouse International Ukraine Fund will meet these immediate needs and, as funds are available, other needs that may arise. We are working closely with leadership on the ground in Warsaw (at the Clubhouse and local agencies) to meet the needs of people living with mental illness even as this humanitarian crisis unfolds. The numbers of refugees, and their needs, grow daily.
Seed funding totaling $11,000 has been generously provided by members of the Clubhouse International Board of Directors, as well as a match. New gifts made by April 22 will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $10,000. Clubhouse International's initial goal is to raise $30,000 USD.
Please consider adding your support today, and demonstrate the power and love of the Clubhouse community to our colleagues in Poland and the people of Ukraine. Now, more than ever, mental health care should be accessible to anyone in need. To donate, visit https://clubhouse-intl.org/ukraine.
Clubhouse International is a global organization working to end social and economic isolation for people with mental illness, through its network of 330 Clubhouses in 34 countries. Clubhouses offer resources and opportunities for recovery through friendship, employment, education, wellness, and social programs.
Media inquiries:
Anna Sackett Rountree
asackett@clubhouse-intl.org
(716) 302-4307
In response to the humanitarian crisis created by the war in Ukraine, the Clubhouse International Ukraine Fund has been established for the global Clubhouse community to come together and support our colleagues who are on the front lines trying to meet the needs of refugees with a mental illness.
Prior to the war, Clubhouse International had been in communication with individuals in Ukraine interested in starting a Clubhouse, and our organization is continuing our efforts to support the group.
Clubhouse International's immediate need is to support Warszawski Dom pod Fontanna, an Accredited Clubhouse located in Warsaw, in their work to meet the needs of Ukrainian refugees who have experienced a mental illness.
The numbers are overwhelming.
Clubhouse colleagues in Poland are working to:
● Produce a brochure, translated into Ukrainian, to be widely distributed among refugee centers which will share existing resources for people living with a serious mental illness, including psychiatric and pharmaceutical as well as therapeutic needs.
● Provide translation services for those refugees seeking access to mental health support, community and related recovery services at the Clubhouse.
● Ensure Clubhouse space is available, not just for individual refugees seeking Clubhouse services but also for self-help groups, translation support, networking, and community support services in helping refugees navigate local existing local services.
The Clubhouse International Ukraine Fund will meet these immediate needs and, as funds are available, other needs that may arise. We are working closely with leadership on the ground in Warsaw (at the Clubhouse and local agencies) to meet the needs of people living with mental illness even as this humanitarian crisis unfolds. The numbers of refugees, and their needs, grow daily.
Seed funding totaling $11,000 has been generously provided by members of the Clubhouse International Board of Directors, as well as a match. New gifts made by April 22 will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $10,000. Clubhouse International's initial goal is to raise $30,000 USD.
Please consider adding your support today, and demonstrate the power and love of the Clubhouse community to our colleagues in Poland and the people of Ukraine. Now, more than ever, mental health care should be accessible to anyone in need. To donate, visit https://clubhouse-intl.org/ukraine.
Clubhouse International is a global organization working to end social and economic isolation for people with mental illness, through its network of 330 Clubhouses in 34 countries. Clubhouses offer resources and opportunities for recovery through friendship, employment, education, wellness, and social programs.
Media inquiries:
Anna Sackett Rountree
asackett@clubhouse-intl.org
(716) 302-4307
Contact
Clubhouse InternationalContact
Anna Sackett Rountree
212-583-0343
www.clubhouse-intl.org
845 Third Avenue, 6th Floor
New York, NY 10022
USA
Anna Sackett Rountree
212-583-0343
www.clubhouse-intl.org
845 Third Avenue, 6th Floor
New York, NY 10022
USA
Multimedia
Categories