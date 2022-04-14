Edwin Freeman Releases His Third Poetry Compilation Titled "Awake," Aimed at Inspiring Readers to Find Their Life’s Calling
Edwin Freeman releases his third compilation of poems titled “Awake,” which follows the release of his two critically acclaimed poetry compilations, “Enlightenment” released in 2010, and “Renewed” released in 2011.
New York, NY, April 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Since the 2011 release of his last compilation of poems, Edwin Freeman, a famed film/television actor best known for his role as legendary hip-hop deejay Mister Cee in the 2009 blockbuster film “Notorious,” appeared in the 2016 Marvel/Netflix hit series “Luke Cage,” as Young Pop, and produced, and directed the popular 2020 groundbreaking documentary “Modern Day Slavery: From Plantations to Prisons,” currently streaming on Tubi.
In “Awake,” Edwin covers a myriad of topics ranging from love, and heartbreak, to humility, courage, and gratitude, and aims to inspire readers to identify with their own truths, while finding their life’s calling.
“Awake” is available now in e-book format at https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/awake-edwin-freeman/1140711073
