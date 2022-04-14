MOVA® Globe to Host Second SuperMOVA Happy Hour Event on Earth Day, April 22, 2022
Join top space industry influencers to learn and discuss all things about our universe in a three-hour-long engaging discussion format.
Pasadena, CA, April 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MOVA International, the innovative manufacturer of its one-of-a-kind rotating MOVA Globes, announces they will be hosting their second SuperMOVA event on Earth Day Friday, April 2022. This event will take place at Cerveceria Del Pueblo in Pasadena from 6 to 9 pm and is open to anyone interested in learning more about our Universe and taking part in live discussions with top space industry influencers.
SuperMOVA is an educational and networking event created to bridge the gap between astronomers and space enthusiasts who have a desire to discover more about the universe. With the advent of privately funded space exploration companies and NASA’s quest to send humans to Mars, space exploration has been a pertinent and intriguing topic in recent years. Cerveceria Del Pueblo will donate a portion of proceeds from this event to EarthDay.org, an organization that aims to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide.
“Last year's SuperMOVA turned out to be a tremendous success with over 50 participants attending the event and engaging with our panel of experts. MOVA is looking forward to hosting more live events to connect all members of the space community, from planetary scientists and astrophiles to internationally renowned space radio stations to engage in meaningful discussions about our universe. We also want to use the platform to contribute to different organizations that advance missions in space,” said Christine Hsieh, COO of MOVA International.
This event’s discussion panel of astronomy experts will be Cosmologist Sophia Gad-Nasr, Author and Scientist Andrew Rader, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory Commentator and Video Producer Raquel Villanueva, and Rubin Observatory Astronomy Content Strategist Stephanie Deppe. The discussions are moderated by former NASA JPL Flight Software Engineer Matthew Harris guiding topics about our home planet Earth and our cosmic neighbors.
MOVA will also be collaborating with iRoc Space Radio for this event. iRoc will be playing a curated music playlist for space enthusiasts and hosting a series of giveaways leading up to the event. iRoc Space Radio CEO, Bruce Furst, stated, “We are excited to have established a strategic relationship with a prominent company in the space community such as MOVA. The MOVA Globes are both fascinating and educational. We are looking forward to introducing these to our audience.”
Admission to the SuperMOVA event is free, with a portion of the proceeds from beverage sales benefiting EarthDay.org. MOVA will also raffle off some unique, out-of-this-world prizes to attendees. To attend the event, please visit their page on Eventbrite.com and reserve your seat.
About MOVA
MOVA International was created with a simple premise – that life should be savored. Founded in 2003, MOVA International is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Our one-of-a-kind product, the MOVA Globe, was created by Bill French in his basement in a small San Diego beach town, Cardiff-by-the-Sea. A physicist and inventor, Bill was inspired by his love for solar energy and magnetism. Each globe has a transparent outer shell, made from carefully selected, high-quality acrylic, that remains stationary while an internal one rotates using advanced magnets for torque and solar cells to power the movement. No batteries. No wires. Just light. MOVA Globes transcend style barriers with a product that is equal parts luxury décor, a techie’s dream and magic.
About iROC Space Radio Music
iRoc Space Radio is the Galaxy’s #1 spot for space music, news and culture and is available on the iHeartRadio app, online at iRocSpaceRadio.com and any voice activated device.
