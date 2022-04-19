The Contemporary Art Gallery at Northern Waters Casino Resort Announce: "Legacy: The Art of Steve Ross"

The Contemporary Gallery at Northern Waters Casino Resort is pleased to announce that artist Steve Ross, son of the famed painter and public-television personality Bob Ross, will be showing his original work for the first time in a solo show and at a contemporary art gallery in the resort’s designated art space. In addition, Mr. Ross will be conducting a one-day exclusive painting workshop in the resort-casino’s event center the following day.