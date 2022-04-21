DCX Travel & Tech Moves HQ Offices, and Introduces New Managed Business Travel Solutions to the US
Williamston, MI, April 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- DCX Travel & Technology’s new corporate HQ Driving innovation in the business travel industry selects Michigan as the new HQ.
DCX Travel & Technology today announced they had selected Michigan as their new 100% remote Corporate Headquarters. This milestone is a significant move for their parent company, DealCaptains, Inc., on its mission to expand further its vision of bringing new business travel services and technology innovations to the marketplace.
“Moving our HQ from Utah and coming home to Michigan, where I grew up, is a great move for my DCX Crew. Michigan has a diverse and inclusive culture, a female founder-friendly business ecosystem, and an unstoppable future. I am excited to be back in the mitten state,” says Lisa Simpkins, CEO at DCX Travel & Technology. “It truly is a great place to do business and expand our new Travel as a Service (TaaS) cloud platform.”
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:
· DCX Traveler as a Service (TaaS) travel management services provide options with membership, transactional, and hybrid-based service models and expand with Bleisure Travel services and new technology.
· DCX Travel& Technology is the first in the US market to utilize deeper integration in partnership with Cytric Travel & Expense by Amadeus and Microsoft 365 TEAMS/Outlook travel booking capabilities.
· DCX Travel & Technology is expanding its sustainability focus with Co2 travel monitoring and Eco Reporting for corporations of all sizes.
· DCX Travel & Technology has a transparent business model by rebating commissions, incentives, and market share revenues back to the customer.
“Although everyone thought we were crazy starting a Business Travel and Technology company during the pandemic, it is a huge opportunity to build a new kind of company, not reliant on the old technologies, and focus on the business travelers’ digital needs and not nickel and dime their companies’ corporate cards” says Lisa Simpkins, CEO. She points out, “We built DCX on what other travel management companies were not doing, what corporations needed most, were not getting, and being turned away. As a result, we are fulfilling the gap, driving travel to the next level, and disrupting the old way of the business travel industry.”
About DCX Travel & Technology:
DCX Travel & Tech is a “Travel as a Service” (TaaS) business travel service built on an open Digital Traveler Cloud platform. It all began with a group of people who dreamt of starting something completely new. These veteran travel experts had a great vision and a passion for change. Together, they established DCX Travel & Technology, dedicated to finding cutting-edge solutions and providing excellent services. Finally, in 2022 DCX launched their DCX Traveler Cloud™, which hit the market. DCX T&T designed the DCX Traveler Cloud to make a traveler’s life easier, more productive than ever before, designed for the traveler and built by a community that drives business travel into the future.
Anne Blyth
DCX Travel & Technology
+1 (303) 957-6298
anne@dcxtravel.com
