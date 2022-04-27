SkySparc OmniFi Integrates Nordea’s Instant Reporting API to Enhance Intraday Liquidity Management for Telia Company

SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has implemented an Open Banking solution for long-term client Telia Company (Telia), a leading European telecoms provider, which leverages Nordea’s market-leading Open Banking API to enhance visibility of intraday liquidity and improve treasury automation and efficiency.