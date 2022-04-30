Canva for Jira and Canva for Confluence Apps Earned the Atlassian Cloud Fortified Badge
Alpha Serve, a software development company focused on product integration solutions, has announced that two of its apps — Canva for Jira and Canva for Confluence — earned the Atlassian Cloud Fortified badge. That status is granted to the add-ons that satisfy strict Atlassian security and reliability requirements.
Mykolaiv, Ukraine, April 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cloud Fortified Apps is Atlassian's program aimed at providing customers with products that meet high standard security, reliability, and support requirements. For businesses, it can guarantee that the tools they get are customizable, well-protected, safe to use and undergo reliability and incident management tests. The developers, in turn, get more support from the Atlassian team, they have better visibility in the Marketplace and are easier for enterprise customers to find.
Canva for Jira is an essential solution for businesses that need to have their Canva designs ready at hand while working in Jira. The app allows the teams to embed customized presentations, infographics, social media and marketing content, etc. directly to the Jira issues. That means all the stakeholders can see and discuss all the designs as well as work together in real-time without leaving their main project management tool. So the app will be especially useful to the designers, architects, marketing and social media specialists, as well as other organizations that deal with graphics on a first-priority basis.
Canva for Confluence has similar functionality, and it helps to integrate Canva designs into the Confluence in such a manner to enrich the pages with visual content. Like Canva for Jira, this app allows the changes to be synchronized and seen in real-time which makes collaboration between teams easier and reduces time spent on the projects. The tool provides eligible options for use. For example, you can hide the embedded Canva designs when printing Confluence pages.
“We are glad that another two of our products received the Cloud Fortified status and meet the highest quality standards of Atlassian’s applications. It is important for us as it means, as we strive to develop the most efficient solutions for our customers,” commented the Alpha Serve’s representative.
Alpha Serve is a leading software development company based in Ukraine but provides services and products to small and big businesses from all over the world. The company is focused mainly on the development of product connectors and software integration solutions. It is one of Atlassian’s most reputable Gold Marketplace Partners. Alpha Serve’s top priority is to create valuable, useful, and safe solutions to help customers achieve better performance and to be a socially responsible company at the same time.
