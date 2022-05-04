Women Palante’s Second Dance-a-Thon Fundraiser: Helping Women Entrepreneurs Step Up Their Path to Success

Women Palante, a non-profit that helps Latina women to become entrepreneurs will be hosting a Dance-A-Thon fundraiser, to celebrate Mother's Day Month. The Dance-A-Thon will have expert dance instructors, food stalls, food trucks, a fun photo booth as well as a prize raffle from local sponsors. The event will take place on Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 10 am to 12 pm, at Stone Ridge School in Bethesda, Maryland.