Dennis Masich to Steer Growth of SkySparc FIS Practice
SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has appointed Dennis Masich as new Practice Lead for its fast-growing global FIS practice.
Stockholm, Sweden, May 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Masich will be charged with developing and executing the practice’s business growth strategy. Working with SkySparc’s engagement managers, he will focus on expanding the firm’s FIS service offering and delivering value to clients worldwide.
Formed last year, SkySparc’s FIS practice is already leading strategic initiatives at a number of blue-chip clients, including treasury digitalisation and data analysis projects.
Masich joins Skyparc from FIS, where he was most recently Regional Sales Manager, Scandinavia and Baltics, typically working with financial institutions to streamline their front-to-back operations, from trading and risk to back office to increase control over risks and costs.
From previous roles, Masich has a diverse spectrum of experience, including sales and consulting roles on treasury implementations for buy-side firms, corporate finance advisory knowledge and fixed income sales and trading expertise gained across major European finance centres.
Dennis Masich, FIS Practice Lead, SkySparc, said: "In the past 15 years, I have had the privilege of applying innovative technologies to the precise needs of top-tier clients across the financial industry. To scale Skysparc’s FIS practice, my top priority is to build a team with the passion, commitment and expertise to deliver value to our fast-growing client base. As SkySparc’s FIS Practice Lead, I am thrilled to bring to shared clients the combined strengths of two undisputed leaders in the treasury space."
Henrik Crone, Deputy CEO, SkySparc, said: "Our FIS practice has struck an immediate chord with clients, so we’re delighted that Dennis has joined us our next growth phase, as we continue to broaden our expertise and to expand our range of services. Dennis’s deep experience with treasury and asset management system projects for demanding clients will take us one step closer to becoming a global leader and complete service provider within treasury and finance."
Contact
Cathrina Henriksen Cabrera
+33 6 289 874 24
www.skysparc.com
