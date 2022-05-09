Masawe.com Finally Enters the US Market
Wide-Range Hobby Store.
San Francisco, CA, May 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The curated online department store has finally opened its doors to customers in the United States.
US customers can now experience Masawe’s shopping experience, which includes free shipping.
This digital retailer offers a wide-range of products, categories include; sports and outdoors, home improvement, and electronics.
In addition, Masawe is anchored by its wide-range of toy models and RC car catalogue.
This hobbyist section is full of collectible options; from vintage, contemporary, airplanes, heavy equipment, and military toy models.
“We want our family of customers to feel like kids again when they browse through our unique product range,” says Masawe’s managing partner, Erick Maleko.
Masawe.com is part of internet and investment firm Kili Capital's family of e-commerce platforms.
“We were already involved with e-commerce in Australia with Kili.com.au. The reason why we decided to launch Masawe.com, is so that we could share our shopping experience with our family of customers over in the United States, and the rest of the world,” adds Erick.
Masawe was incubated through Kili’s in-house start-up studio.
